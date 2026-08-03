Zee Share Price Crash 11% After SEBI Action; Company Says Fundraising Plan Remains Unaffected

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price witnessed heavy selling pressure on Monday, falling over 11% on the NSE after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) passed a final order against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) in the unauthorised immovable property pledge case.

The stock declined nearly 15% on the BSE and hit an intraday low of ₹100.40 after SEBI imposed penalties on ZEEL and restricted the company from accessing the securities market for two months. The action also included a one-year market ban on ZEEL founder Subhash Chandra and CEO Punit Goenka.

As of 1:00 PM on NSE, ZEEL shares were trading at ₹101.75, down 11.17% from the previous close of ₹114.55. The stock opened at ₹103.00, touched a high of ₹106.70, and fell to a low of ₹100.37 during the session.

Why Is ZEEL Share Price Falling Today?

The sharp decline in Zee Entertainment share price came after SEBI’s final order related to the alleged unauthorised pledge of ZEEL’s Hyderabad property to secure loans for promoter-linked Essel Group entities.

According to SEBI, the company’s property was used as security without obtaining the required approvals and disclosures. The regulator classified the transaction as a related-party matter and highlighted violations of listing compliance regulations.

The market reaction reflects investor concerns over corporate governance issues and regulatory risks surrounding the company.

SEBI Action Against ZEEL: Key Details

SEBI imposed restrictions and penalties after examining the transaction involving ZEEL’s Hyderabad land.

SEBI Order Highlights:

ZEEL has been fined ₹30 lakh .

. The company has been prohibited from accessing the securities market for two months .

. Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka have been barred from the securities market for one year each .

. Total penalties imposed amount to ₹1.48 crore.

The case relates to a Deposit and Declaration Agreement (D&A) signed on December 27, 2018, under which the original title deeds of ZEEL’s Hyderabad property were provided to Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IHFL) as security for loans taken by Essel Group-related entities.

SEBI Findings in the ZEEL Property Pledge Case

SEBI observed that:

The transaction constituted a related-party transaction.

Prior approval from the audit committee was not obtained.

Required disclosures were not made in the company’s financial statements.

Company assets were allegedly used to support promoter-linked entities without proper authorization.

The regulator stated that the deployment of ZEEL’s property exposed a material company asset to risk.

Penalties Imposed by SEBI

Entity Penalty Restriction Zee Entertainment Enterprises ₹30 lakh Market access restricted for 2 months Subhash Chandra ₹60 lakh Market ban for 1 year Punit Goenka ₹58 lakh Market ban for 1 year

ZEEL Management Response

Zee Entertainment said it is seeking legal advice regarding the SEBI order.

The company also clarified that the regulatory action has no direct bearing on its ongoing ₹2,300 crore fundraising exercise. ZEEL stated that it will take all necessary steps to complete the proposed capital raise.

ZEEL Share Price Today

Particulars Value Current Price (1:00 PM NSE) ₹101.75 Change -₹12.80 (-11.17%) Previous Close ₹114.55 Open ₹103.00 Day’s High ₹106.70 Day’s Low ₹100.37

Investor Takeaway

The sharp fall in ZEEL stock price highlights investor concerns over governance and regulatory compliance following SEBI’s action. While the company has maintained that its fundraising plans remain unaffected, investors will closely track further legal developments and the impact of the order on management credibility.

The near-term outlook for ZEEL shares is likely to depend on the company’s response to the regulatory order, progress on fundraising plans, and any further updates from SEBI or other authorities.

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