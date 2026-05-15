Closing Bell: Nifty Ends Marginally Lower as Rupee Hits Record Low of 96 and Crude Surges Above $108

The Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower on May 15, 2026, with Nifty slipping to 23,643 and Sensex shedding 160 points to close at 75,237, as a record-low rupee crossing the 96 mark and surging crude oil prices above $108 per barrel kept investor sentiment cautious. Profit booking after the previous session’s strong rally added to the downside, with Metal, Defence, PSU Banks, and Realty bearing the brunt of the selling. IT, FMCG, and Pharma stocks held firm, offering the only pockets of resilience in an otherwise weak session.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 23,643.50 down 46.10 points (0.19%)

Sensex ended at 75,237.99, down 160.73 points (0.21%)

Nifty Bank settled at 53,710.35, down 418.60 points (0.77%)

Top Gainers

1. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited – closing at 1,343.20 up by 3.04%

2. Infosys Limited – closing at 1,116.00 up by 1.92%

3. Coal India Limited – closing at 462.40 up by 1.84%

Top Losers

1. Hindalco Industries Limited – closing at 1,065.00 down by 3.47%

2. Eternal Limited – closing at 241.00 down by 1.96%

3. Nestle India Limited – closing at 1,432.20 down by 1.88%

Trending stocks

1. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited –

Closed at ₹356.15, up 5.14%

Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles surged over 6% after the company reported strong Q4 FY26 performance.

Strong Revenue & Profit Growth: Revenue jumped 49% YoY to ₹18,742 crore, while profit before tax rose sharply to ₹1,102 crore, supported by strong SUV and EV demand.

Record Sales Volumes Boosted Sentiment: Passenger vehicle and EV sales increased 37% YoY to nearly 2.02 lakh units during Q4 FY26, marking the company’s highest-ever quarterly sales performance.

EV Leadership Continued: Tata Motors maintained its leadership in India’s EV passenger vehicle segment with a 40.2% market share, while annual EV sales crossed 92,000 units in FY26.

Margin Expansion Improved Confidence: EBITDA margin expanded by 150 basis points to 9.4%, supported by better operating leverage, premium SUV sales, and improving product mix.

Future Growth Outlook Remained Positive: Investors remained optimistic after the company highlighted strong momentum in SUVs, EV expansion plans, and new product launches including Tata Harrier EV, Punch EV, and Tata Sierra.

2. Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited –

Closed at ₹1,743.00, up 9.17%

Shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines surged over 9% after the company reported strong Q4 FY26 earnings and announced a healthy dividend payout.

Strong Earnings Growth: Net profit increased 21% YoY to ₹158.6 crore, while revenue from operations also rose 21% YoY to ₹2,116 crore, marking record quarterly sales for the company.

Operational Performance Improved: EBITDA grew nearly 20% YoY to ₹375.5 crore, supported by strong demand across power generation, industrial engines, marine, railway, and construction-related applications.

Dividend Announcement Boosted Sentiment: The board recommended a final dividend of ₹4.5 per share, taking the total FY26 dividend payout to ₹7 per share, improving investor confidence.

International Market Expansion Added Optimism: Management highlighted improved traction in international markets and market-share gains in the power generation segment, strengthening long-term growth outlook.

3. Voltas Limited –

Closed at ₹1,234.10, down 4.59%

Shares of Voltas fell over 4% after the company reported weak Q4 FY26 profitability despite strong air-conditioner demand.

Profit Decline Disappointed Investors : Net profit dropped sharply to ₹113 crore from ₹236 crore last year, while EBITDA missed market expectations due to pressure on operating margins.

Margin Pressure Weighed on Sentiment: The room AC business margin declined sharply from 10% to 5% as rising costs of copper, aluminium, imported components, and currency depreciation increased manufacturing expenses.

Commodity Inflation & Weak Rupee Hurt Costs : Higher global raw material prices, geopolitical disruptions, and a weaker rupee significantly increased input and logistics costs for the company.

Full-Year Performance Remained Weak: FY26 revenue declined 8% YoY to ₹14,483 crore, while annual net profit fell 56% to ₹370 crore, reflecting continued pressure across the business.

Sectoral Indices Performance

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Nifty Metal (-1.93%)

• Metal stocks remained under pressure due to weakness in global commodity prices and concerns over slowing industrial demand.

• A stronger US dollar and rising crude oil prices triggered profit booking across metal counters.

• Broader market volatility and late-session selling further dragged stocks like steel, aluminium, and mining companies lower.

Nifty India Defence (-1.84%)

• Defence stocks witnessed profit booking after a strong rally in recent sessions and elevated valuations across the sector.

• Investors also remained cautious due to concerns around margin pressure, execution risks, and delayed order inflows in some companies.

Nifty PSU Bank (-1.80%)

• PSU banking stocks declined amid broad-based selling pressure in financial shares and weak market sentiment.

• Rising crude oil prices and rupee weakness increased concerns around inflation and pressure on the overall economy, impacting banking stocks.

Nifty Realty (-1.79%)

• Realty stocks fell sharply as the rupee weakened beyond the 96 per dollar mark and crude oil prices surged.

• Rising inflation concerns increased fears that interest rate cuts could get delayed, negatively impacting real estate demand and borrowing costs.

• Institutional investors also engaged in late-session profit booking across rate-sensitive sectors like real estate.

Nifty Oil & Gas (-1.67%)

• Oil & Gas stocks declined after the government’s ₹3 per litre fuel price hike was seen as insufficient to offset losses faced by oil marketing companies (OMCs).

• Stocks like BPCL, HPCL, and IOC remained under pressure due to concerns over under-recoveries and margin stress.

• Investors also worried that upstream companies like ONGC and Oil India could face higher subsidy burdens or windfall taxes amid rising crude oil prices above $109 per barrel.

Nifty IT (+1.30%)

• IT stocks outperformed the broader market as the sharp depreciation in the rupee supported export-oriented technology companies.

• A weaker rupee improves the rupee-denominated earnings of IT firms that generate a major portion of revenue in US dollars.

• Positive global cues from international AI and technology stocks also supported buying interest in the sector.

Nifty FMCG (+0.54%)

• FMCG stocks witnessed defensive buying amid broader market weakness and rising geopolitical uncertainty.

• Investors preferred consumption-oriented defensive sectors due to stable earnings visibility during volatile market conditions.

Nifty Pharma (+0.34%)

• Pharma stocks remained resilient due to defensive buying and expectations of stronger export earnings from rupee depreciation.

• Continued demand for healthcare stocks during periods of market volatility supported the sector.

Reasons for Stock Market Down Today

Rupee Hit Record Low Against Dollar

The Indian rupee weakened sharply and crossed the 96 per US dollar mark for the first time, ending near a record low of 95.94. The sharp depreciation increased concerns around imported inflation, higher corporate costs, and pressure on India’s current account deficit, weakening investor sentiment. Crude Oil Prices Surged Above $108 Per Barrel

Brent crude oil prices jumped around 3% and traded above $108 per barrel amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and shipping disruptions in West Asia. Rising crude prices are negative for India because the country imports a large portion of its energy requirements, increasing inflation and fiscal pressure. Profit Booking After Recent Market Rally

After the strong rebound in the previous session, investors booked profits at higher levels. Selling pressure was visible across sectors like metals, PSU banks, and rate-sensitive stocks, which dragged benchmark indices lower during the session. Weak Global & Asian Market Cues

Broader Asian markets traded weak, especially after South Korea’s Kospi witnessed a sharp decline due to concerns around Samsung Electronics and labour strike issues. Global investors also remained cautious amid uncertainty surrounding the US-China discussions and slowing global growth concerns. Disappointment from Trump-Xi Meeting & Geopolitical Concerns

Market sentiment remained cautious after US President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing ended without any major trade breakthrough or concrete progress regarding the West Asia conflict. Continued geopolitical uncertainty kept investors risk-averse and limited buying interest in equities. Market sentiment remained cautious after US President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing ended without any major trade breakthrough or concrete progress regarding the West Asia conflict. Continued geopolitical uncertainty kept investors risk-averse and limited buying interest in equities.

Summary –

May 15, 2026, witnessed a cautious and volatile trading session in the Indian stock market as rising crude oil prices, record rupee weakness, and weak global cues weighed on investor sentiment:

• Metal, Defence, PSU Bank, Realty, and Oil & Gas stocks led the decline, pressured by profit booking, rising inflation concerns, weak commodity sentiment, and fears of delayed interest rate cuts.

• Oil-linked sectors remained under pressure as Brent crude surged above $108 per barrel, while concerns over under-recoveries and subsidy burdens hurt oil marketing companies.

• Realty and Banking stocks weakened sharply due to fears that persistent inflation and rupee weakness may delay future rate cuts and impact economic growth.

• IT stocks outperformed the broader market as the sharp depreciation in the rupee supported export-oriented technology companies and improved earnings outlook for dollar-earning firms.

• FMCG, Pharma, and Healthcare stocks remained relatively resilient due to defensive buying amid rising geopolitical uncertainty and volatile market conditions.

With Nifty declining 46.10 points (-0.19%) and Sensex falling 160.73 points (-0.21%), investor sentiment stayed cautious amid record weakness in the rupee, surging crude oil prices, weak Asian markets, and continued uncertainty surrounding the US-China discussions and West Asia conflict.