Closing Bell: Nifty Ends Marginally Lower as Rupee Hits Record Low of 96 and Crude Surges Above $108

15 May 2026 , 05:27 PM
The Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower on May 15, 2026, with Nifty slipping to 23,643 and Sensex shedding 160 points to close at 75,237, as a record-low rupee crossing the 96 mark and surging crude oil prices above $108 per barrel kept investor sentiment cautious. Profit booking after the previous session’s strong rally added to the downside, with Metal, Defence, PSU Banks, and Realty bearing the brunt of the selling. IT, FMCG, and Pharma stocks held firm, offering the only pockets of resilience in an otherwise weak session.
1. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited – closing at 1,343.20 up by 3.04%
2. Infosys Limited – closing at 1,116.00 up by 1.92%
3. Coal India Limited – closing at 462.40 up by 1.84%
1. Hindalco Industries Limited – closing at 1,065.00 down by 3.47%
2. Eternal Limited – closing at 241.00 down by 1.96%
3. Nestle India Limited – closing at 1,432.20 down by 1.88%
1. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited –
2. Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited –
3. Voltas Limited –
|
Indices
|
Change
|
-1.93%
|
-1.84%
|
-1.80%
|
-1.79%
|
-1.67%
|
-0.66%
|
-0.49%
|
1.30%
|
0.54%
|
0.34%
|
0.25%
Nifty Metal (-1.93%)
• Metal stocks remained under pressure due to weakness in global commodity prices and concerns over slowing industrial demand.
• A stronger US dollar and rising crude oil prices triggered profit booking across metal counters.
• Broader market volatility and late-session selling further dragged stocks like steel, aluminium, and mining companies lower.
Nifty India Defence (-1.84%)
• Defence stocks witnessed profit booking after a strong rally in recent sessions and elevated valuations across the sector.
• Investors also remained cautious due to concerns around margin pressure, execution risks, and delayed order inflows in some companies.
Nifty PSU Bank (-1.80%)
• PSU banking stocks declined amid broad-based selling pressure in financial shares and weak market sentiment.
• Rising crude oil prices and rupee weakness increased concerns around inflation and pressure on the overall economy, impacting banking stocks.
Nifty Realty (-1.79%)
• Realty stocks fell sharply as the rupee weakened beyond the 96 per dollar mark and crude oil prices surged.
• Rising inflation concerns increased fears that interest rate cuts could get delayed, negatively impacting real estate demand and borrowing costs.
• Institutional investors also engaged in late-session profit booking across rate-sensitive sectors like real estate.
Nifty Oil & Gas (-1.67%)
• Oil & Gas stocks declined after the government’s ₹3 per litre fuel price hike was seen as insufficient to offset losses faced by oil marketing companies (OMCs).
• Stocks like BPCL, HPCL, and IOC remained under pressure due to concerns over under-recoveries and margin stress.
• Investors also worried that upstream companies like ONGC and Oil India could face higher subsidy burdens or windfall taxes amid rising crude oil prices above $109 per barrel.
Nifty IT (+1.30%)
• IT stocks outperformed the broader market as the sharp depreciation in the rupee supported export-oriented technology companies.
• A weaker rupee improves the rupee-denominated earnings of IT firms that generate a major portion of revenue in US dollars.
• Positive global cues from international AI and technology stocks also supported buying interest in the sector.
Nifty FMCG (+0.54%)
• FMCG stocks witnessed defensive buying amid broader market weakness and rising geopolitical uncertainty.
• Investors preferred consumption-oriented defensive sectors due to stable earnings visibility during volatile market conditions.
Nifty Pharma (+0.34%)
• Pharma stocks remained resilient due to defensive buying and expectations of stronger export earnings from rupee depreciation.
• Continued demand for healthcare stocks during periods of market volatility supported the sector.
May 15, 2026, witnessed a cautious and volatile trading session in the Indian stock market as rising crude oil prices, record rupee weakness, and weak global cues weighed on investor sentiment:
• Metal, Defence, PSU Bank, Realty, and Oil & Gas stocks led the decline, pressured by profit booking, rising inflation concerns, weak commodity sentiment, and fears of delayed interest rate cuts.
• Oil-linked sectors remained under pressure as Brent crude surged above $108 per barrel, while concerns over under-recoveries and subsidy burdens hurt oil marketing companies.
• Realty and Banking stocks weakened sharply due to fears that persistent inflation and rupee weakness may delay future rate cuts and impact economic growth.
• IT stocks outperformed the broader market as the sharp depreciation in the rupee supported export-oriented technology companies and improved earnings outlook for dollar-earning firms.
• FMCG, Pharma, and Healthcare stocks remained relatively resilient due to defensive buying amid rising geopolitical uncertainty and volatile market conditions.
With Nifty declining 46.10 points (-0.19%) and Sensex falling 160.73 points (-0.21%), investor sentiment stayed cautious amid record weakness in the rupee, surging crude oil prices, weak Asian markets, and continued uncertainty surrounding the US-China discussions and West Asia conflict.
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