Ideaforge Technology Ltd Hit 52-Week High of ₹900.00 As Company Gets Nod to Raise 500 Crore

About ideaForge

ideaForge is India’s leading unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) company and a pioneer in the indigenous drone ecosystem. With the largest operational deployment of homegrown UAVs across the country, an ideaForge drone takes off every five minutes on average for critical surveillance and mapping operations. The company’s customers have conducted over 950,000 successful flights using its UAV platforms. Globally, ideaForge was ranked 3rd among dual-use (civil and defense) drone manufacturers in the Drone Industry Insights report published in December 2024, underscoring its strong market position and technological leadership.

Reason for 52-Week High

₹500 Crore Fundraising Approval:

The company’s board approved raising up to ₹500 crore through a mix of QIP, preferential allotment, private placement, and other eligible securities, boosting investor confidence in its expansion and growth plans.

Return to Profitability:

Idea Forge reported a net profit of ₹60 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to a loss of ₹25.7 crore in the same quarter last year, signalling a strong business turnaround.

Explosive Revenue Growth:

Revenue from operations surged nearly 594% YoY to ₹141 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹20.3 crore a year ago, marking the company’s highest-ever quarterly revenue.

Strong Order Book Momentum:

The company secured ₹530 crore worth of orders during FY26 from defence and civil customers, providing strong revenue visibility for future quarters.

Expansion into Combat Drone Segment:

Beyond surveillance and reconnaissance drones, idea Forge is actively developing combat drones, loitering munitions, kamikaze drones, and long-range strike platforms, opening significant opportunities in India’s defence sector.

Record Execution Performance:

Management highlighted that it executed 40% of its open orders in Q4 FY26, despite supply-chain challenges, demonstrating strong operational capabilities.

Positive Industry Outlook:

Rising government focus on indigenization, defence modernization, border security, and drone adoption has strengthened investor sentiment toward domestic drone manufacturers.

Stock Performance Context

idea Forge shares gained 6.47% in the past one week and 23.12% over the last one month, significantly outperforming the Nifty 50 , which declined 2.05% and 2.91% , respectively.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has surged 93.90% , compared to the benchmark index decline of 10.44% , highlighting strong investor optimism around the company’s growth prospects.

Over the past one year, idea Forge has delivered an impressive 53.13% return , sharply outperforming the Nifty 50 , which fell 4.89% during the same period.

Since its listing in July 2023 , the stock does not yet have a comparable 3-year or 5-year performance track record. The data currently reflects 0% returns for those periods.

idea Forge touched a fresh 52-week high of ₹900.00 on June 4, 2026, while its 52-week low stood at ₹366.00 on March 30, 2026, showcasing a strong recovery and upward momentum.

Trading activity remained healthy with volumes of around 4.56 lakh shares, while traded value stood at approximately ₹41 crore, indicating sustained investor participation. The company currently commands a market capitalisation of around ₹3,905 crore, positioning it as one of India’s leading indigenous drone and UAV technology companies operating in the rapidly growing aerospace and defence sector.

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