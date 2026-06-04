PhysicsWallah Shares Surge 18% After Lending Strategy Revamp; Market Cap Jumps by ₹5,000 Crore

Shares of edtech major PhysicsWallah witnessed a sharp rally on Thursday, surging nearly 18% to touch ₹108.44 on the NSE. The strong buying interest added almost ₹5,000 crore to the company’s market capitalisation in a single session, pushing its market value beyond ₹31,300 crore.

The rally comes after PhysicsWallah announced a significant overhaul of its student lending strategy, a move that has been welcomed by investors and market participants alike.

PhysicsWallah Shifts to Asset-Light Lending Model

In a regulatory filing, PhysicsWallah said it will no longer take direct lending exposure for student financing. Instead, the company will partner with multiple regulated Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) that will provide loans to eligible students.

Under the revised framework, PhysicsWallah will function primarily as a technology platform, helping students connect with a network of lending partners while avoiding direct balance-sheet exposure.

The company said the new model is designed to improve affordability and accessibility of education financing while enabling greater scalability and deeper penetration within the student ecosystem.

Why Investors Are Cheering the Move

The market’s positive reaction stems largely from the reduction in financial risk associated with direct lending activities.

Lower Credit Risk

By shifting loan disbursement responsibilities to regulated NBFCs, PhysicsWallah significantly reduces its exposure to potential loan defaults and credit losses.

Asset-Light Business Model

The company can now focus on its core education business while lending partners provide the capital required for student financing.

Better Capital Allocation

The revised strategy reduces the need for substantial capital commitments toward financing operations, allowing resources to be deployed more efficiently across growth initiatives.

Improved Scalability

Through partnerships with multiple lending institutions, PhysicsWallah can potentially expand student financing reach without increasing balance-sheet stress.

Background: Investor Concerns Over FinZ Finance

The latest announcement comes just weeks after PhysicsWallah proposed a ₹120 crore equity infusion into its wholly owned lending subsidiary, FinZ Finance.

That proposal had triggered concerns among investors regarding the company’s increasing exposure to the lending business. As a result, the stock declined nearly 18% over five trading sessions in late May.

The new strategy effectively reverses that concern by transferring lending risk to regulated financial institutions while retaining the benefits of facilitating education financing.

PhysicsWallah also stated that the future strategic direction of FinZ Finance will be determined at a later stage, subject to board approvals and regulatory clearances.

What Investors Should Watch Next

While the market has responded positively, investors will closely monitor several key developments in the coming quarters:

Details and scale of partnerships with lending institutions.

Future plans for FinZ Finance.

Impact of the revised model on student loan disbursement volumes.

Revenue opportunities arising from the platform-based lending ecosystem.

Management commentary on profitability, monetisation, and long-term strategy.

Outlook

PhysicsWallah’s decision to transition from a lender-led approach to a partnership-driven model appears to have reassured investors concerned about balance-sheet risks. The sharp rally in the stock reflects confidence that the company can continue expanding student financing access while maintaining an asset-light business structure.

However, successful execution of NBFC partnerships and clarity around FinZ Finance’s role will remain key factors influencing investor sentiment and the company’s growth trajectory

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