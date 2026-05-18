Amber Enterprises shares crash 16% despite strong Q4 Numbers: What triggered sharp correction?

18 May 2026 , 11:33 AM
Shares of Amber Enterprises India witnessed a sharp selloff on Monday, plunging as much as 16% intraday to touch a low of ₹6,980, marking the stock’s steepest single-day fall since May 2022.
The correction came despite the company reporting robust Q4 FY25 earnings, strong profit growth, and its highest EBITDA margin in nearly five years. The sharp decline highlights a broader market concern: when valuations are elevated, even cautious management commentary can trigger aggressive profit-booking.
Amber Enterprises delivered healthy growth across revenue and profitability during the March quarter.
The earnings performance reflects strong operating leverage, scale benefits, and improved contributions from newly acquired businesses.
Interestingly, Amber’s operating margins actually exceeded Street estimates.
The margin improvement indicates that Amber’s diversification into electronics manufacturing and value-added businesses is beginning to structurally improve its profitability profile.
Amber’s core room air-conditioner (RAC) manufacturing business continued to grow, but margins remained under pressure.
The biggest concern remains rising copper prices, which are impacting RAC profitability. Since copper is a key raw material in air-conditioners, sustained commodity inflation could continue to pressure margins going forward.
This also suggests that the traditional RAC manufacturing business may be entering a relatively lower-margin phase compared to the past.
The company’s electronics manufacturing services (EMS) business was the standout performer during the quarter.
Growth was supported by integration benefits from acquisitions including:
Management expects the electronics division to grow nearly 40% in FY27, making it one of Amber’s most important long-term growth engines.
The segment also highlights a key structural shift: electronics manufacturing appears significantly more profitable than traditional RAC assembly operations.
Amber’s railway sub-systems division also delivered healthy growth.
Although margins softened due to a higher base effect, the railways business remains an important diversification opportunity for the company.
The segment aligns with India’s broader railway localisation and manufacturing push.
While the headline numbers were strong, investors focused more on management commentary and future risks.
The biggest trigger for the selloff was management’s cautious outlook on margins.
Investors are worried about:
Even though current margins improved, the Street fears profitability could moderate in coming quarters.
Before the correction, Amber Enterprises was trading at nearly 87 times trailing earnings.
At such premium valuations:
Any indication of near-term pressure often leads to sharp derating.
The quarter also included:
This raised some concerns around:
Despite the sharp correction, Amber’s broader long-term growth story remains largely unchanged.
The company continues to benefit from multiple structural themes:
Historically, Amber depended heavily on the RAC business.
Now:
This diversification could help the company build a more stable and scalable manufacturing platform over the long term.
Going forward, investors will closely track:
The next few quarters will be crucial for Amber Enterprises.
Investors will focus on:
Amber Enterprises’ Q4 FY25 results were fundamentally strong.
Margins beat expectations, profits grew sharply, and the company’s diversification strategy is clearly gaining traction.
However, the sharp stock correction reflects a reset in market expectations rather than deterioration in business fundamentals.
With valuations still elevated and management signaling near-term margin pressure, investors are becoming more selective about execution quality and profitability visibility.
For long-term investors, the key question now is whether Amber can successfully transition from a RAC-focused manufacturer into a diversified, high-margin electronics manufacturing platform.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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