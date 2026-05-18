Amber Enterprises shares crash 16% despite strong Q4 Numbers: What triggered sharp correction?

Shares of Amber Enterprises India witnessed a sharp selloff on Monday, plunging as much as 16% intraday to touch a low of ₹6,980, marking the stock’s steepest single-day fall since May 2022.

The correction came despite the company reporting robust Q4 FY25 earnings, strong profit growth, and its highest EBITDA margin in nearly five years. The sharp decline highlights a broader market concern: when valuations are elevated, even cautious management commentary can trigger aggressive profit-booking.

Amber Enterprises Q4 FY25 Results: Key Financial Highlights

Amber Enterprises delivered healthy growth across revenue and profitability during the March quarter.

Revenue Growth Remained Strong

Q4 FY25 revenue rose 10.5% year-on-year to ₹4,147 crore.

Full-year FY25 revenue surged 48.2% YoY to nearly ₹9,973 crore.

Profit Growth Accelerated

Q4 net profit jumped 74.6% YoY to ₹229 crore.

FY25 net profit increased 80.1% compared to the previous year.

The earnings performance reflects strong operating leverage, scale benefits, and improved contributions from newly acquired businesses.

Margin Performance Was Better Than Expected

Interestingly, Amber’s operating margins actually exceeded Street estimates.

EBITDA Margin Expanded Sharply

EBITDA margin improved to 8.6%, compared to analyst expectations of 7.8%.

This marked the company’s highest EBITDA margin in 20 quarters.

Gross Margins Also Improved

Gross margin expanded 220 basis points to 18.8%.

The margin improvement indicates that Amber’s diversification into electronics manufacturing and value-added businesses is beginning to structurally improve its profitability profile.

Consumer Durable Segment Faces Margin Pressure

Amber’s core room air-conditioner (RAC) manufacturing business continued to grow, but margins remained under pressure.

Consumer Durable Segment Highlights

Revenue growth: 6% YoY

EBITDA margin declined to 7.2%

Margin contraction: 40 basis points

The biggest concern remains rising copper prices, which are impacting RAC profitability. Since copper is a key raw material in air-conditioners, sustained commodity inflation could continue to pressure margins going forward.

This also suggests that the traditional RAC manufacturing business may be entering a relatively lower-margin phase compared to the past.

Electronics Division Emerges as the Biggest Growth Driver

The company’s electronics manufacturing services (EMS) business was the standout performer during the quarter.

Electronics Business Performance

Revenue growth: 21% YoY

EBITDA margin expanded to 10.8%

Margin expansion: 480 basis points

Growth was supported by integration benefits from acquisitions including:

Shogini Technoarts

Power One Electronics

Unitronics

Management expects the electronics division to grow nearly 40% in FY27, making it one of Amber’s most important long-term growth engines.

The segment also highlights a key structural shift: electronics manufacturing appears significantly more profitable than traditional RAC assembly operations.

Railway Sub-Systems Business Continues to Scale Up

Amber’s railway sub-systems division also delivered healthy growth.

Railway Segment Highlights

Revenue growth: 22% YoY

FY26 growth guidance: 19%

FY27 growth guidance: 30–35%

Although margins softened due to a higher base effect, the railways business remains an important diversification opportunity for the company.

The segment aligns with India’s broader railway localisation and manufacturing push.

Why Did Amber Enterprises Stock Fall Despite Strong Results?

While the headline numbers were strong, investors focused more on management commentary and future risks.

1. Management Warned of Margin Pressure

The biggest trigger for the selloff was management’s cautious outlook on margins.

Investors are worried about:

Rising copper and commodity prices

Competitive pricing pressure in RAC manufacturing

Execution risks in rapidly scaling electronics operations

Even though current margins improved, the Street fears profitability could moderate in coming quarters.

2. Valuation Was Already Expensive

Before the correction, Amber Enterprises was trading at nearly 87 times trailing earnings.

At such premium valuations:

markets expect flawless execution,

sustained high growth,

and consistent margin expansion.

Any indication of near-term pressure often leads to sharp derating.

3. Concerns Around Earnings Quality

The quarter also included:

one-time impairment on Shivalik investment,

losses from joint ventures.

This raised some concerns around:

capital allocation efficiency,

sustainability of earnings quality,

and future return ratios.

Long-Term Structural Positives Remain Intact

Despite the sharp correction, Amber’s broader long-term growth story remains largely unchanged.

Strong Manufacturing Tailwinds

The company continues to benefit from multiple structural themes:

India’s electronics manufacturing push

Import substitution opportunities

EMS outsourcing growth

Rising AC penetration in India

Railway localisation initiatives

Diversification Is Improving Business Stability

Historically, Amber depended heavily on the RAC business.

Now:

electronics and railways are becoming meaningful contributors,

seasonality risks are reducing,

and revenue concentration is improving.

This diversification could help the company build a more stable and scalable manufacturing platform over the long term.

Key Risks Investors Should Monitor

Going forward, investors will closely track:

Copper and commodity inflation

Sustainability of electronics margins

Execution risk in scaling EMS operations

High working capital requirements

Demand recovery in consumer durables

Valuation compression risk

What Will the Street Watch Next?

The next few quarters will be crucial for Amber Enterprises.

Investors will focus on:

RAC margin recovery,

electronics business scalability,

order inflows in railways,

acquisition integration progress,

and whether the company can sustain EBITDA margins above 8%.

Final Take

Amber Enterprises’ Q4 FY25 results were fundamentally strong.

Margins beat expectations, profits grew sharply, and the company’s diversification strategy is clearly gaining traction.

However, the sharp stock correction reflects a reset in market expectations rather than deterioration in business fundamentals.

With valuations still elevated and management signaling near-term margin pressure, investors are becoming more selective about execution quality and profitability visibility.

For long-term investors, the key question now is whether Amber can successfully transition from a RAC-focused manufacturer into a diversified, high-margin electronics manufacturing platform.

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