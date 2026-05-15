JSW Steel Limited hit 52-week high of ₹1,314.00 After Record Q4 Profit and BPSL Deal Boost

JSW Steel is the flagship steel company of the JSW Group and one of India’s largest integrated steel manufacturers. Founded by Shri O.P. Jindal, the company has grown into a global steel powerhouse with operations across India, the USA, and Europe. Headquartered in Mumbai, JSW Steel supplies high-performance steel products used in construction, infrastructure, automotive, engineering, and manufacturing sectors.

The company operates with a production capacity of over 35 MTPA and has set an ambitious target to expand capacity to 50 MTPA by FY31. Known for its technology-driven manufacturing and focus on sustainability, JSW Steel exports products to more than 140 countries worldwide.

Reason for 52 weeks High

JSW Steel shares hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,314.00, supported by the gain from deal and Q4 FY26 performance and robust growth outlook.

Strong Q4 FY26 earnings:

JSW Steel reported a massive 989% YoY jump in consolidated PAT to ₹16,370 crore, boosting investor confidence.

JSW Steel reported a massive 989% YoY jump in consolidated PAT to ₹16,370 crore, boosting investor confidence. Exceptional gain from BPSL deal:

The company booked an exceptional gain of nearly ₹18,051 crore from transferring the Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) steel business to a joint venture with Japan’s JFE Steel.

The company booked an exceptional gain of nearly ₹18,051 crore from transferring the Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) steel business to a joint venture with Japan’s JFE Steel. Record quarterly revenue:

Revenue from operations rose 14% YoY to an all-time high of ₹51,180 crore, supported by higher steel sales and better realisations. Adjusted EBITDA climbed sharply to ₹9,713 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 19%, reflecting stronger operational performance.

Revenue from operations rose 14% YoY to an all-time high of ₹51,180 crore, supported by higher steel sales and better realisations. Adjusted EBITDA climbed sharply to ₹9,713 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 19%, reflecting stronger operational performance. Deleveraging and lower debt:

Net debt reduced by over ₹26,000 crore during the quarter due to the BPSL transaction and strong cash generation, improving balance sheet strength.

Net debt reduced by over ₹26,000 crore during the quarter due to the BPSL transaction and strong cash generation, improving balance sheet strength. Strong steel demand and expansive growth:

Record steel sales and stable domestic demand supported revenue growth and operational momentum. Investors remained optimistic about JSW Steel’s long-term capacity expansion plans and future earnings visibility.

Record steel sales and stable domestic demand supported revenue growth and operational momentum. Investors remained optimistic about JSW Steel’s long-term capacity expansion plans and future earnings visibility. Positive brokerage outlook:

Several brokerages maintained bullish ratings and raised target prices citing deleveraging, expansion visibility, stronger margins and improved cash flows.

Stock Performance Context

JSW Steel shares have remained strong in recent months, outperforming the broader market amid improving steel demand, strong quarterly earnings, and positive sentiment in the metal sector.

JSW Steel shares gained 0.09% in the past week and 4.96% over the last one month, outperforming the Nifty 50, which declined 2.20% and 2.43%, respectively.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has surged 9.18%, while the benchmark index declined around 9.57%.

Over the past one year, JSW Steel delivered a strong return of 23.18%, significantly outperforming the Nifty 50’s decline of 5.66%.

The stock has generated impressive long-term returns of 81.28% over three years and 80.88% over five years, reflecting sustained investor confidence in the company’s growth story.

Trading activity remained active with volumes of around 38.72 lakh shares and traded value exceeding ₹500 crore.

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