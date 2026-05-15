JSW Steel Limited hit 52-week high of ₹1,314.00 After Record Q4 Profit and BPSL Deal Boost

15 May 2026 , 06:16 PM
JSW Steel is the flagship steel company of the JSW Group and one of India’s largest integrated steel manufacturers. Founded by Shri O.P. Jindal, the company has grown into a global steel powerhouse with operations across India, the USA, and Europe. Headquartered in Mumbai, JSW Steel supplies high-performance steel products used in construction, infrastructure, automotive, engineering, and manufacturing sectors.
The company operates with a production capacity of over 35 MTPA and has set an ambitious target to expand capacity to 50 MTPA by FY31. Known for its technology-driven manufacturing and focus on sustainability, JSW Steel exports products to more than 140 countries worldwide.
JSW Steel shares hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,314.00, supported by the gain from deal and Q4 FY26 performance and robust growth outlook.
JSW Steel shares have remained strong in recent months, outperforming the broader market amid improving steel demand, strong quarterly earnings, and positive sentiment in the metal sector.
Trading activity remained active with volumes of around 38.72 lakh shares and traded value exceeding ₹500 crore.
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