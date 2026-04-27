RBI cancels PAYTM's Payments Bank License: Shares tank 7% on pre-open

Shares of One97 Communications (Paytm) came under pressure after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cancelled the license of its payments bank arm with immediate effect. While the move triggered a sharp market reaction, analysts suggest the long-term impact on Paytm’s core business may be limited.

Market Reaction to RBI Decision

Following the announcement, Paytm shares dropped ~8% intraday, touching levels around ₹1,050–₹1,057. However, losses were recovered later in the session, with the stock trading about 0.29% lower.

Despite the dip, Paytm’s market capitalization remained strong at approximately ₹70,500 crore (~$7.4 billion), indicating that investors are not pricing in a severe long-term disruption.

RBI Cancels Payments Bank Licence

The RBI took decisive action by cancelling the payments bank licence, effectively halting all banking operations. Key regulatory steps include:

Immediate cessation of banking services

Action under the Banking Regulation Act

Initiation of winding-up proceedings via the High Court

Assurance that the bank holds sufficient liquidity to repay depositors

This marks the final step in a series of regulatory restrictions imposed over the past few years.

Why Did RBI Take This Step?

The central bank cited several serious concerns behind its decision:

Ongoing compliance failures

Weaknesses in KYC (Know Your Customer) processes

Governance and management issues

Activities deemed harmful to depositor interests and public trust

These issues were not isolated incidents but part of a prolonged pattern of regulatory non-compliance.

Background: A Gradual Regulatory Crackdown

The cancellation did not come as a surprise. Regulatory action had been building over time:

2022 : Ban on onboarding new customers

: Ban on onboarding new customers 2024 : Restriction on accepting fresh deposits

: Restriction on accepting fresh deposits Progressive curbs that rendered the payments bank largely inactive

By the time of the licence cancellation, the bank’s operations were already significantly limited.

Impact on Paytm’s Core Business

Despite the severity of the regulatory action, Paytm’s parent company remains relatively insulated.

Minimal Financial Impact

The investment in the payments bank had already been fully written off

No fresh financial hit expected

Operational Independence

Core services are not dependent on the payments bank

Wallet business was discontinued earlier

UPI handles have been successfully migrated

Business Continues as Usual

Paytm’s major offerings remain unaffected:

UPI payments

QR code ecosystem

Soundbox devices

Payment gateway services

Wealth platform (Paytm Money)

Financial Performance Snapshot

Paytm’s recent financials reflect improving business fundamentals:

Net Profit: ₹225 crore (vs ₹208 crore loss YoY)

Revenue: ₹2,194 crore (up 20% YoY)

EBITDA: ₹156 crore (7% margin)

This marks a significant turnaround in profitability and operational efficiency.

What Brokerages Are Saying

Leading global brokerages remain largely optimistic about Paytm’s future:

Bernstein : Outperform, Target ₹1,500

: Outperform, Target ₹1,500 Jefferies : Buy, Target ₹1,350

: Buy, Target ₹1,350 Goldman Sachs: Buy, Target ₹1,400 (slightly reduced)

Consensus View:

The development is an incremental negative , not a structural threat

, not a structural threat Core business remains intact

The biggest concern is customer and merchant sentiment

Looking ahead, Paytm may explore alternative regulatory pathways to expand its financial services:

Applying for an NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company) licence

Seeking a Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) licence

These moves could help the company rebuild its financial ecosystem without relying on a payments bank structure.

Big Picture: Reputation vs Reality

While the RBI’s decision is significant, its real impact lies more in perception than performance.

Key Takeaways:

Financial damage is already absorbed

Core fintech operations remain strong and growing

The biggest risk is trust and brand perception among users and merchants

If Paytm manages to maintain confidence and execution momentum, the long-term growth story could remain intact despite the regulatory setback.

The cancellation of the payments bank license marks the end of a troubled chapter for Paytm. However, thanks to strategic separation and improving financials, the company appears well-positioned to move forward.

For investors and users alike, the focus now shifts to how effectively Paytm navigates reputation risks and leverages its core fintech strengths in the evolving digital payments landscape.

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