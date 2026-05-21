Asian Markets Wrap | Samsung surges 8% after suspending strike | KOSPI Hits Multi-Month High

21 May 2026 , 06:08 PM
Market Briefs
Shanghai fell sharply on Thursday, weighed down by concerns over Nvidia’s decision to refrain from forecasting any China sales and reports suggesting the company’s CEO acknowledged Chinese market share had effectively shifted toward Huawei — dampening sentiment in tech-linked mainland stocks.
Hong Kong bucked the broader Asian recovery, declining over 1% as tech-linked selling and concerns about shrinking US chip access for Chinese firms weighed on the index despite the positive mood elsewhere in the region.
Tokyo surged over 3% in one of its strongest single-day gains in recent months, as Nvidia’s earnings beat overnight, falling oil prices, and a broad regional recovery in semiconductor stocks combined to send Japanese equities sharply higher.
Seoul delivered a near-historic single-session rally, gaining over 600 points as Samsung Electronics struck a last-minute wage deal with its union hours before a major strike was set to begin, unleashing a wave of institutional buying that triggered circuit breakers on both the KOSPI and KOSDAQ at the open.
Impact on India: Avoidance of a prolonged work stoppage at Samsung removes a near-term threat to global memory chip and smartphone supply. For Indian electronics manufacturers and assemblers who depend on Korean semiconductor components, this keeps input costs and availability conditions stable. The rally also signals renewed global confidence in semiconductor sector fundamentals, which has indirect positive read-through for Indian IT and hardware companies exposed to the AI supply chain.
Impact on India: A sustained AI hardware spending cycle anchored by Nvidia’s record revenues continues to generate strong downstream demand for Indian technology services. Indian firms with data centre, cloud, and AI infrastructure mandates from US hyperscalers benefit directly from Nvidia’s performance. The Huawei comment, while negative for China, also reinforces India’s positioning as an alternative AI investment destination — a narrative gaining traction with global technology investors.
Impact on India: Oil falling below $100 per barrel is one of the most consequential near-term positives for the Indian economy. A sustained move below this level would reduce India’s annual crude import bill by tens of billions of dollars, ease the current account deficit, reduce pressure on the rupee, and give the RBI more flexibility on rates. Every $10 sustained fall in Brent saves India roughly $15 billion annually — making this the single most impactful external development for Indian macroeconomics in recent weeks.
Impact on India: Nvidia’s retreat from the China market creates a structural vacuum in AI chip supply within the world’s second-largest economy. For India, this dynamic reinforces the strategic window to attract alternative semiconductor and AI infrastructure investment. Global chip companies seeking non-China manufacturing and deployment partners are increasingly looking at India — and developments like the Tata-ASML MoU announced earlier this week signal that India is actively working to fill that gap.
Impact on India: LG Electronics’ robotics push reflects a broader acceleration in industrial automation investment across Asia’s major electronics exporters. For India, which is in the early stages of building out its own manufacturing automation capabilities, the growing value being placed on robotics by Korean conglomerates signals where global capital expenditure in industrials is heading — a theme with direct relevance for Indian industrial policy and investment attraction in the manufacturing sector.
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