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Grasim Share Price jumps 4% because of these two reasons

21 May 2026 , 11:39 AM

Shares of Grasim Industries surged sharply to touch a high of 3,116.90 today, after the company announced a major investment in Aditya Birla Capital and reported a strong set of Q4 FY26 earnings.

The company approved an investment of up to ₹2,880 crore in Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) through a preferential issue of equity shares, reinforcing promoter confidence in the financial services arm’s long-term growth strategy.

Grasim Industries to Increase Stake in Aditya Birla Capital

According to the company’s exchange filing, the proposed investment forms part of ABCL’s larger ₹4,000 crore equity capital raise aimed at strengthening its balance sheet and supporting future expansion.

Following the transaction, Grasim Industries’ stake in Aditya Birla Capital will rise from 52.27% to 53.08%.

Apart from Grasim’s contribution, the remaining capital raise includes:

  • ₹200 crore from Suryaja Investment Pte Ltd
  • ₹920 crore from International Finance Corporation (IFC)

ABCL plans to utilise the fresh capital for:

  • Capital augmentation
  • Expansion of lending operations
  • Investments in subsidiaries
  • General corporate purposes

The capital infusion comes at a time when competition is intensifying across India’s lending, insurance, and asset management sectors.

Grasim Industries Share Price Jumps Over 3%

Investor sentiment remained positive following the announcement and the company’s robust quarterly performance.

At around 9:56 am IST on May 21, 2026, Grasim Industries shares were trading at ₹3,081.60, up 3.72% on the day.

Key market highlights:

  • Stock opened at ₹3,060.70 against previous close of ₹2,971.10
  • Intraday high touched ₹3,098.30
  • Last traded price (LTP) stood at ₹3,082.30
  • Stock gained ₹111.20 or 3.74%
  • VWAP for the session stood at ₹3,072.97

Trading activity also remained balanced, with:

  • 49.17% buy orders
  • 50.83% sell orders

The rally marked nearly a 6% recovery from the stock’s weekly low near ₹2,925 recorded on May 19.

Weekly Stock Movement of Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries had traded within a narrow range of ₹2,940–₹2,955 between May 14 and May 15 before witnessing mild recovery during May 17–18.

The sharp upward move on Thursday was largely driven by:

  • Better-than-expected Q4 FY26 earnings
  • Positive market sentiment around ABCL’s capital raise
  • Strong outlook for the financial services business

Grasim Industries Q4 FY26 Results

Strong Growth in Revenue and Profitability

Grasim Industries reported healthy growth across key financial metrics during the March quarter.

Q4 FY26 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue from operations rose 15.4% YoY to ₹51,101 crore from ₹44,267 crore
  • Consolidated EBITDA increased 22.3% YoY to ₹8,011 crore from ₹6,548 crore
  • EBITDA improved sequentially from ₹6,215 crore in Q3 FY26
  • Adjusted PAT jumped 31% YoY to ₹2,041 crore from ₹1,559 crore

The strong earnings performance triggered renewed investor interest and re-rating in the stock.

Grasim Industries FY26 Full-Year Performance

For the full financial year FY26, the company continued to deliver strong operational growth.

FY26 Key Financial Metrics

  • Consolidated revenue increased 18.1% YoY to ₹1,75,431 crore
  • EBITDA climbed 29.1% YoY to ₹25,872 crore
  • Adjusted PAT rose 33.3% YoY to ₹5,203 crore

Growth was supported by multiple business segments, including:

  • VSF business
  • Chemicals segment
  • Paints business
  • Financial services operations

Dividend Announcement

The board of Grasim Industries recommended a dividend of ₹10 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 for FY26.

The proposed dividend represents a 500% payout and remains subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.

ABCL Growth Outlook Remains Strong

The capital raise is expected to significantly improve ABCL’s capital adequacy and support future lending growth.

Key business highlights of Aditya Birla Capital:

  • NBFC and housing finance lending portfolio crossed ₹2 lakh crore
  • Lending portfolio delivered 30% CAGR over the last three years through FY26
  • Consolidated PAT grew at a CAGR of 23% during the same period

The increased investment by Grasim Industries reflects strong promoter confidence in ABCL’s long-term expansion plans as the company continues to scale its presence across lending, insurance, wealth management, and asset management businesses.

Summary

Grasim Industries’ ₹2,880 crore investment in Aditya Birla Capital marks a significant strategic move aimed at strengthening the group’s financial services business. Coupled with strong Q4 FY26 earnings, robust full-year growth, and an optimistic outlook for ABCL, the announcement has boosted investor confidence and driven sharp gains in the stock price.

Market participants will now closely track how ABCL utilises the fresh capital to accelerate growth and improve profitability in India’s rapidly expanding financial services sector.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #ABCL
  • #AdityaBirlaCapital
  • #AdityaBirlaGroup
  • #BusinessNews
  • #CapitalRaise
  • #DividendStocks
  • #EarningsReport
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