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Apollo Micro Systems Shares Hit Fresh 52-Week High After Strong Q4 FY26 Results; Stock Surges Over 22% in 3 Sessions

21 May 2026 , 11:27 AM

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems surged nearly 6% on Thursday to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹377.70 on NSE, extending sharp gains after the company reported strong Q4 FY26 earnings. The stock has rallied over 22% in the last three trading sessions following the earnings announcement, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s growth outlook, robust financial performance, and expanding defence manufacturing business.

Apollo Micro Systems Share Price Performance

Apollo Micro Systems has delivered exceptional returns across multiple time frames:

  • Up 28% in one month
  • Gained 153% in one year
  • Surged 1,022% in three years
  • Jumped 3,026% over five years

The sharp rally has positioned the stock among the strong outperformers in the Indian defence sector.

Apollo Micro Systems Q4 FY26 Results

The company reported a stellar set of numbers for the March quarter:

  • Consolidated net profit jumped 163% YoY to ₹36.8 crore, compared to ₹14 crore in Q4 FY25
  • Revenue from operations rose 81% YoY to ₹293.3 crore against ₹161.8 crore in the year-ago quarter
  • The company also posted its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA and profit after tax during the quarter

For the full financial year FY26:

  • Net profit surged 90% YoY to ₹107.4 crore
  • Revenue from operations increased 61% YoY to ₹940.3 crore
  • Apollo Micro Systems achieved record annual EBITDA and PAT performance
  • The company also reported its highest-ever order book during the year

Management Commentary

Managing Director Baddam Karunakar Reddy described FY26 as a “breakthrough year” for the company.

According to the management, key growth drivers during the year included:

  • Acquisition of IDL Explosives through ADIPL
  • Receipt of DPIIT licence for UAV manufacturing
  • Securing the company’s first export order
  • Expansion in defence and aerospace capabilities

The company also stated that it expects another acquisition through ADIPL before the end of the next financial year, signalling continued inorganic growth plans.

Apollo Micro Systems further surpassed its annual PAT margin guidance during FY26, highlighting strong operational execution and margin expansion.

Technical Outlook on Apollo Micro Systems Stock

According to market experts Apollo Micro Systems shares have witnessed a strong breakout above the crucial ₹355 resistance zone with heavy volume support.

Key technical indicators suggest sustained bullish momentum:

  • Stock is trading above all major EMAs
  • RSI remains above 60, indicating positive momentum
  • Volume breakout confirms strong buying interest

Defence Sector Momentum Supporting Growth

The rally in Apollo Micro Systems also comes amid strong investor interest in Indian defence stocks, supported by rising government focus on indigenous defence manufacturing, exports, UAV development, and defence modernisation initiatives.

With improving earnings visibility, a rising order book, strategic acquisitions, and expanding manufacturing capabilities, Apollo Micro Systems remains a closely watched stock in the defence and aerospace segment.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #AerospaceStocks
  • #ApolloMicroSystems
  • #DefenceSector
  • #DefenceStocks
  • #IndianDefence
  • #MultibaggerStocks
  • #Q4Results
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