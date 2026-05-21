Apollo Micro Systems Shares Hit Fresh 52-Week High After Strong Q4 FY26 Results; Stock Surges Over 22% in 3 Sessions

21 May 2026 , 11:27 AM
Shares of Apollo Micro Systems surged nearly 6% on Thursday to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹377.70 on NSE, extending sharp gains after the company reported strong Q4 FY26 earnings. The stock has rallied over 22% in the last three trading sessions following the earnings announcement, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s growth outlook, robust financial performance, and expanding defence manufacturing business.
Apollo Micro Systems has delivered exceptional returns across multiple time frames:
The sharp rally has positioned the stock among the strong outperformers in the Indian defence sector.
The company reported a stellar set of numbers for the March quarter:
For the full financial year FY26:
Managing Director Baddam Karunakar Reddy described FY26 as a “breakthrough year” for the company.
According to the management, key growth drivers during the year included:
The company also stated that it expects another acquisition through ADIPL before the end of the next financial year, signalling continued inorganic growth plans.
Apollo Micro Systems further surpassed its annual PAT margin guidance during FY26, highlighting strong operational execution and margin expansion.
According to market experts Apollo Micro Systems shares have witnessed a strong breakout above the crucial ₹355 resistance zone with heavy volume support.
Key technical indicators suggest sustained bullish momentum:
The rally in Apollo Micro Systems also comes amid strong investor interest in Indian defence stocks, supported by rising government focus on indigenous defence manufacturing, exports, UAV development, and defence modernisation initiatives.
With improving earnings visibility, a rising order book, strategic acquisitions, and expanding manufacturing capabilities, Apollo Micro Systems remains a closely watched stock in the defence and aerospace segment.
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