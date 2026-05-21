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Protean eGov Technologies Shares Hit 20% Upper Circuit After Strong Q4 FY26 Results; PAT Jumps 49%

21 May 2026 , 11:33 AM

Shares of Protean eGov Technologies surged sharply on Thursday, hitting the 20% upper circuit at ₹654.20 on the NSE after the company reported a strong set of earnings for the fourth quarter of FY26.

The rally comes amid improving operational performance, strong growth in its tax services business, and optimism around the company’s expanding role in India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) ecosystem.

Protean eGov Share Price Performance

Protean eGov shares have witnessed strong momentum in recent sessions. The stock has gained nearly 22.7% over the past one week and 19.2% in the last one month.

However, despite the recent rebound, the stock remains under pressure on a broader timeframe:

  • Down nearly 13% on a year-to-date basis
  • Trading around 17% below its IPO price of ₹792
  • Still down nearly 61% from its 2025 peak levels

The stock had touched a 52-week high of ₹1,091.90 on May 20, 2025, while the 52-week low stood at ₹444 on March 30, 2026.

During Thursday’s session, around 1.77 lakh shares changed hands, generating a turnover of nearly ₹11.41 crore.

Protean eGov Q4 FY26 Results

Protean eGov reported strong growth across profitability and revenue metrics during the March quarter.

Key Q4 FY26 Highlights

  • Consolidated PAT jumped 48.9% YoY to ₹30.38 crore from ₹20.4 crore
  • Revenue from operations rose 38.4% YoY to ₹307.54 crore versus ₹222.15 crore
  • EBITDA increased 55% YoY to ₹53 crore from ₹34 crore in Q4 FY25
  • Tax services segment revenue surged 65% YoY to ₹177 crore
  • Board recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per share for FY26

The company stated that the strong performance in the tax services business was primarily driven by higher PAN card issuances during the quarter.

Management Commentary

V Easwaran, COO & Interim CEO of Protean eGov, described FY26 as a “landmark year” for the company.

Management highlighted that while the company continues to see strong traction in its core businesses, it is also steadily diversifying beyond its traditional business verticals.

The company noted that its identity solutions and emerging digital platforms are gaining traction as India’s DPI ecosystem continues to expand rapidly.

Protean further stated that it remains focused on building scalable digital platforms that enable trusted access for citizens, governments, and institutions.

Leadership Update

Protean eGov also announced a key leadership transition.

Ajay Rajan has been appointed as the company’s Managing Director & CEO with effect from June 1, 2026.

The appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s strategic expansion plans in the digital governance and identity solutions space.

Shareholding Pattern Highlights

Protean eGov’s shareholding pattern reflects strong retail participation.

Key Shareholding Data

  • The company has no promoter holding
  • Mutual funds hold only 2.22% stake
  • Around 2.1 lakh retail shareholders owning shares worth up to ₹2 lakh collectively hold over 45% stake
  • Retail investors holding more than ₹2 lakh worth of shares own another 9.6% stake

Among notable investors, veteran market participants:

  • Mukul Agrawal held a 1.48% stake
  • Ramesh Damani owned a 1.05% stake

as of the March 2026 quarter.

Outlook

Protean eGov’s strong Q4 FY26 performance has revived investor sentiment after a prolonged correction in the stock.

With rising adoption of digital governance platforms, growth in PAN-related services, and expansion into new-age identity and DPI solutions, investors will closely watch whether the company can sustain its recent operational momentum in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

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