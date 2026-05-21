Western Markets Wrap: Dow Jones crosses 50K | SpaceX files for IPO

Market Briefs

United States

Nasdaq 26,270.36 | +1.54% |

S&P 500 7,432.96 | +1.08% |

Dow Jones 50,013.99 | +1.31%|

Wall Street snapped a three-session losing run on Wednesday in convincing fashion, with the Dow Jones crossing 50,000 for the first time since February as optimism around a near-term Iran deal and falling oil prices brought buyers back across the board. Technology and consumer discretionary led the charge, with the Russell 2000 small-cap index adding 2.44% — a sign that the rally was broad rather than narrow.

Germany

DAX 24,737.24 | +1.38%

Frankfurt closed firmly higher, tracking the global relief rally as falling energy prices and growing confidence in an imminent Iran peace agreement lifted sentiment across European markets.

United Kingdom

FTSE 100 10,432.34 | +0.99%

London advanced nearly 1%, with the index catching a tailwind from improved risk appetite globally. The move higher came despite ongoing political uncertainty domestically, as energy sector stocks gave back ground on falling oil prices.

Key News and Impact on India

Dow Crosses 50,000 as Markets Stage Strongest Day in Weeks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 50,013.99, reclaiming the psychologically significant 50,000 level after slipping below it during the previous week’s selloff

All three major US indices ended in positive territory, breaking a three-session run of losses

Technology stocks gained 2.11% and consumer discretionary climbed 2.39%, leading the advance

Energy was the only major sector to fall, dropping 2.08% as oil prices pulled back sharply

Treasury yields also fell meaningfully on the day, removing a key headwind that had weighed on markets through the prior week

Impact on India: A decisive US market rebound anchored by falling yields and easing energy costs is a broadly positive signal for global risk appetite. For India, lower Treasury yields reduce the pull on capital toward dollar assets, supporting FII flows into Indian equities. The broad-based nature of the rally, spanning tech, small-caps, and consumer names, further reinforces confidence in global growth conditions.

Three Supertankers Exit Strait of Hormuz as Trump Signals Iran Deal in “Final Stages”

Three fully loaded supertankers successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday — the first major oil cargoes to transit the waterway since the conflict began

The move followed a statement from President Trump that negotiations with Iran were in the “final stages” and a deal could arrive soon

WTI crude fell more than 5% in response, breaking below $100 per barrel and settling at $98.26 — its first close below $100 in weeks

Brent crude similarly pulled back sharply, providing immediate relief to energy markets globally

Impact on India: The reopening of even partial Strait of Hormuz traffic is a direct and immediate positive for India. Every meaningful reduction in Brent crude from current elevated levels saves India billions annually in import costs and eases the pressure on the current account deficit and the rupee. A sustained drop below $100 would give the RBI more room to manage inflation and growth simultaneously — one of the most consequential external developments for the Indian economy in months.

Nvidia Earnings Beat Revenue Forecasts but Outlook Falls Slightly Short

Nvidia reported first-quarter revenues of approximately $81 billion, meeting analyst expectations, with the quarter marking yet another record period for the AI chipmaker

However, the company guided for $91 billion in second-quarter revenues — a figure that came in slightly below the expectations of select analysts, in contrast to Nvidia’s usual practice of posting outlooks well above consensus

Notably, management refrained from providing any specific forecast for China sales, despite CEO Jensen Huang’s recent visit to Beijing

The stock traded more than 0.5% higher in after-hours after an initial dip, having already gained 1.3% during the regular session

Impact on India: Nvidia’s ability to sustain record-level revenues, even without clear China guidance, confirms that global AI infrastructure spending remains robust. For Indian technology companies — particularly those offering AI engineering services, data centre infrastructure support, and cloud-linked outsourcing — a healthy Nvidia earnings cycle signals continued client demand and project pipelines from US hyperscaler customers.

SpaceX Files for IPO After Market Close

SpaceX submitted its IPO filing after the closing bell on Wednesday, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the most high-profile public market debuts in years

The filing comes as public market sentiment around space, defence, and AI-adjacent technology businesses has improved sharply following recent volatility

The move follows OpenAI’s announcement that it plans to file for its own IPO in the coming weeks at a valuation of over $1 trillion, signalling a broader revival in the appetite for landmark technology listings

Impact on India: A SpaceX IPO adds another major institutional draw for global capital, which could temporarily divert attention and funds from broader emerging market allocations. However, the revival of large-scale technology listings signals healthy capital market conditions globally — a backdrop that also supports Indian new-age technology companies eyeing domestic or international fundraising in the near term.

TJX Posts Strong Earnings, Retail Resilience Holds

Off-price retail giant TJX Companies surged 6% after delivering a stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings report

The results pointed to continued consumer spending resilience in the US despite elevated interest rates and sticky inflation, with off-price formats benefiting from trade-down behaviour as shoppers seek value

The performance contrasted with broader concerns about consumer strain from high energy costs and persistent price pressures in the economy

Impact on India: Resilient US consumer spending, particularly in value-oriented retail, supports overall demand for imported goods including textiles, apparel, and home furnishings — categories where Indian exporters maintain a meaningful presence. TJX’s continued sourcing from low-cost manufacturing hubs across South and Southeast Asia keeps India relevant as a supplier market, especially as trade diversion from China accelerates under ongoing tariff and geopolitical pressures.