Reliance Industries shares up 2% on NSE

Shares of Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries Ltd are trading at at 1,356.00 up 2.12% as of 02:36 PM on NSE. The surge comes post reports of DP World Ltd acquiring a 49% stake in Reliance Industries’ upcoming multimodal logistics park (MMLP) at Mappedu near Chennai, sources said. The project is a Bharatmala Pariyojana initiative developed via Chennai MMLP Pvt Ltd. The JV, Chennai Global Logistics Park Ltd, has named Ajay Moghe as CEO. Deal value not disclosed; official announcements are awaited.