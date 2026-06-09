Hexagon Nutrition IPO - Day 3 - Check Subscription Status, GMP

Hexagon Nutrition IPO witnessed a sharp surge in investor demand on the final day of bidding, with the issue subscribed 38.01 times as of June 9. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion led the subscription, garnering 116.08 times bids, while the QIB segment was subscribed 7.91 times and the retail category 21.75 times.

The IPO had seen steady momentum, with overall subscription rising from 1.65 times on Day 1 to 4.60 times on Day 2 before witnessing strong last-day participation.

Meanwhile, the grey market premium (GMP) continued to soften. The GMP declined to ₹3.5 per share on June 9 from ₹12 on June 4, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹48.5, a premium of 7.8% over the upper price band of ₹45. Despite the moderation in GMP, robust subscription levels reflect strong investor interest in the issue.

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