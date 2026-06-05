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Hexagon Nutrition IPO - Day 1 GMP, Subscription Status

5 Jun 2026 , 01:11 PM

Issue Snapshot

  • IPO Type: Book-built, OFS only
  • Issue Size: ₹138.87 crore
  • Price Band: ₹42–45 per share
  • Lot Size: 333 shares
  • Minimum Retail Investment: ₹14,985
  • IPO Opens: 5 Jun 2026
  • IPO Closes: 9 Jun 2026
  • Tentative Listing: 12 Jun 2026

 

About the company – Hexagon Nutrition

  • Research-driven nutrition company operating across micronutrient premixes, wellness and clinical nutrition products, therapeutic formulations, and ready-to-use foods.
  • Manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uzbekistan.
  • Exports to more than 75 countries.
  • Dedicated R&D facilities in Nasik and Chennai.

 

Financial Highlights

  • FY25 Revenue: ₹331.3 crore
  • FY25 PAT: ₹24.4 crore
  • FY25 EBITDA Margin: 12.3%
  • FY25 ROE: 10.5%
  • FY25 Debt-to-Equity: 0.14x

 

Positives

  • Improving profitability and margins.
  • Low leverage balance sheet.
  • Strong export footprint.
  • Research and product development focus.

 

Key Risks

  • OFS-only issue; company receives no fresh capital.
  • High dependence on premix formulation segment.
  • Customer concentration risk from top 10 customers.
  • Raw material price volatility.
  • Peer comparison with larger FMCG companies may not be fully comparable.

 

GMP and Subscription Trend

  • GMP for 5th June 2026 is traded at ₹12 on the issue price of ₹45 per share
  • Estimated listing at ₹57, up 26% from the issue price
  • The issue was subscribed 0.21x times on the first day (data as of June 5, 2026, 11:00 AM)

 

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BSEIPO
  • #FinancialMarkets
  • #HealthcareStocks
  • #HexagonNutrition
  • #HexagonNutritionIPO
  • #InvestingIndia
  • #IPO2026
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