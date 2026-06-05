Hexagon Nutrition IPO - Day 1 GMP, Subscription Status

Issue Snapshot

IPO Type: Book-built, OFS only

Issue Size: ₹138.87 crore

Price Band: ₹42–45 per share

Lot Size: 333 shares

Minimum Retail Investment: ₹14,985

IPO Opens: 5 Jun 2026

IPO Closes: 9 Jun 2026

Tentative Listing: 12 Jun 2026

About the company – Hexagon Nutrition

Research-driven nutrition company operating across micronutrient premixes, wellness and clinical nutrition products, therapeutic formulations, and ready-to-use foods.

Manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uzbekistan.

Exports to more than 75 countries.

Dedicated R&D facilities in Nasik and Chennai.

Financial Highlights

FY25 Revenue: ₹331.3 crore

FY25 PAT: ₹24.4 crore

FY25 EBITDA Margin: 12.3%

FY25 ROE: 10.5%

FY25 Debt-to-Equity: 0.14x

Positives

Improving profitability and margins.

Low leverage balance sheet.

Strong export footprint.

Research and product development focus.

Key Risks

OFS-only issue; company receives no fresh capital.

High dependence on premix formulation segment.

Customer concentration risk from top 10 customers.

Raw material price volatility.

Peer comparison with larger FMCG companies may not be fully comparable.

GMP and Subscription Trend

GMP for 5th June 2026 is traded at ₹12 on the issue price of ₹45 per share

Estimated listing at ₹57, up 26% from the issue price

The issue was subscribed 0.21x times on the first day (data as of June 5, 2026, 11:00 AM)

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