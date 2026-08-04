Ather Energy Share Price Surges 14% After Stellar Q1 FY27 Performance

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy delivered a strong start to FY27, reporting significant improvement across key financial and operational metrics. The company posted an 89% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue, sharply reduced losses, and achieved positive EBITDA for the first time, reflecting improved operating efficiency and strong demand for its products.
The market cheered the results, with Ather Energy shares rallying over 14% on August 4, 2026, hitting a fresh all-time high of ₹1,500 during intraday trade.
As of 11:00 AM on NSE, the stock was trading at ₹1,457.90, up 14.39%, taking the company’s market capitalization to around ₹57,000 crore (approximately $6 billion).
|Particulars
|Price
|Previous Close
|₹1,272.70
|Open
|₹1,341.20
|Day High
|₹1,500.00 (All-Time High)
|Day Low
|₹1,336.50
|Current Price (11:00 AM)
|₹1,457.90
|Change
|+14.39%
The sharp rally was driven by robust quarterly earnings, improved profitability, optimistic management commentary, and positive brokerage upgrades.
Ather reported one of its strongest quarters since inception, with remarkable improvements in both revenue and profitability.
The turnaround reflects better operating leverage, higher production volumes, and increasing contributions from high-margin businesses beyond vehicle sales.
One of the biggest contributors to Ather’s strong quarterly performance was the exceptional demand for its Rizta family scooter.
The company delivered 83,173 electric scooters during the quarter, representing an impressive 81% YoY growth.
The Rizta has expanded Ather’s customer base beyond premium urban commuters by appealing to family-oriented buyers, helping the company accelerate market share gains.
Achieving positive EBITDA is a significant milestone for Ather Energy.
Apart from higher vehicle sales, profitability was supported by increasing contributions from:
These higher-margin revenue streams are gradually reducing Ather’s dependence solely on vehicle sales and strengthening its long-term business model.
Management highlighted that customer demand continues to exceed the company’s current manufacturing capacity.
According to the company, Ather could have sold an additional 13,000–15,000 scooters every month if sufficient production capacity had been available.
This indicates robust demand momentum but also underscores the need for faster capacity expansion.
To address supply constraints, Ather confirmed that its Factory 3.0 at AURIC (Aurangabad Industrial City) remains on schedule.
Key highlights include:
The new facility is expected to play a crucial role in supporting Ather’s future growth while improving economies of scale.
Ather is preparing to launch its first production scooter based on the new EL platform on August 29, 2026.
The new platform is expected to bring improvements in:
Investors will closely watch this launch as it could further strengthen Ather’s competitive position in India’s rapidly expanding electric two-wheeler market.
To support its aggressive expansion strategy, Ather recently raised more than ₹2,500 crore through a combination of:
The capital will be deployed towards:
These investments are expected to strengthen Ather’s long-term growth trajectory.
Despite the strong quarter, the company continues to face certain headwinds.
Management noted that commodity prices remain elevated due to higher plastics and polymer costs resulting from disruptions in global crude oil supplies.
While Ather has implemented selective price increases, sustained inflation in input costs could pressure margins if commodity prices remain elevated.
India’s electric scooter market is becoming increasingly competitive.
Ather competes with established and emerging players including:
Maintaining market share while preserving profitability will remain an important balancing act.
Several factors have combined to improve investor sentiment:
These developments suggest that Ather is steadily transitioning from a high-growth startup to a more financially sustainable electric vehicle manufacturer.
Ather Energy’s Q1 FY27 performance marks a major step forward in its journey toward sustained profitability. Strong demand for the Rizta scooter, improving operating margins, expanding manufacturing capacity, and diversified revenue streams have significantly strengthened the company’s growth outlook.
However, investors should continue monitoring the pace of production ramp-up at the new AURIC facility, execution of the EL platform launch, raw material cost trends, and competitive intensity in the electric two-wheeler market.
If Ather successfully executes its expansion plans while maintaining margin discipline, the company could be well-positioned to capitalize on India’s rapidly growing electric mobility opportunity.
Disclaimer: The stocks and market-related information mentioned in this article are provided solely for informational and educational purposes. They should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Please read all offer documents carefully before investing.
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