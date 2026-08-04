Ather Energy Share Price Surges 14% After Stellar Q1 FY27 Performance

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy delivered a strong start to FY27, reporting significant improvement across key financial and operational metrics. The company posted an 89% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue, sharply reduced losses, and achieved positive EBITDA for the first time, reflecting improved operating efficiency and strong demand for its products.

The market cheered the results, with Ather Energy shares rallying over 14% on August 4, 2026, hitting a fresh all-time high of ₹1,500 during intraday trade.

As of 11:00 AM on NSE, the stock was trading at ₹1,457.90, up 14.39%, taking the company’s market capitalization to around ₹57,000 crore (approximately $6 billion).

Ather Energy Share Price Today (August 4, 2026)

Particulars Price Previous Close ₹1,272.70 Open ₹1,341.20 Day High ₹1,500.00 (All-Time High) Day Low ₹1,336.50 Current Price (11:00 AM) ₹1,457.90 Change +14.39%

The sharp rally was driven by robust quarterly earnings, improved profitability, optimistic management commentary, and positive brokerage upgrades.

Ather Energy Q1 FY27 Financial Highlights

Ather reported one of its strongest quarters since inception, with remarkable improvements in both revenue and profitability.

Key Financial Metrics

Revenue from operations surged 89% YoY to ₹1,216.9 crore .

to . Net loss narrowed 71% YoY to ₹51.1 crore , compared with ₹178.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

to , compared with in the corresponding quarter last year. The company reported positive EBITDA of ₹9 crore , a significant turnaround from an EBITDA loss of ₹106 crore a year earlier.

, a significant turnaround from an a year earlier. EBITDA margin improved to around 1%, compared with negative 16% in Q1 FY26.

The turnaround reflects better operating leverage, higher production volumes, and increasing contributions from high-margin businesses beyond vehicle sales.

Rizta Scooter Drives Record Growth

One of the biggest contributors to Ather’s strong quarterly performance was the exceptional demand for its Rizta family scooter.

The company delivered 83,173 electric scooters during the quarter, representing an impressive 81% YoY growth.

The Rizta has expanded Ather’s customer base beyond premium urban commuters by appealing to family-oriented buyers, helping the company accelerate market share gains.

Positive EBITDA Marks a Major Milestone

Achieving positive EBITDA is a significant milestone for Ather Energy.

Apart from higher vehicle sales, profitability was supported by increasing contributions from:

Software subscription services

Charging infrastructure revenue

After-sales service income

Improved operating efficiencies

These higher-margin revenue streams are gradually reducing Ather’s dependence solely on vehicle sales and strengthening its long-term business model.

Demand Outpaces Production Capacity

Management highlighted that customer demand continues to exceed the company’s current manufacturing capacity.

According to the company, Ather could have sold an additional 13,000–15,000 scooters every month if sufficient production capacity had been available.

This indicates robust demand momentum but also underscores the need for faster capacity expansion.

Factory 3.0 at AURIC to Boost Capacity

To address supply constraints, Ather confirmed that its Factory 3.0 at AURIC (Aurangabad Industrial City) remains on schedule.

Key highlights include:

Commercial production expected in Q3 FY27

Annual production capacity of 5 lakh electric scooters

Potential acceleration of the second phase if demand remains strong

The new facility is expected to play a crucial role in supporting Ather’s future growth while improving economies of scale.

New Product Launch on August 29

Ather is preparing to launch its first production scooter based on the new EL platform on August 29, 2026.

The new platform is expected to bring improvements in:

Cost efficiency

Manufacturing scalability

Product performance

Technology integration

Investors will closely watch this launch as it could further strengthen Ather’s competitive position in India’s rapidly expanding electric two-wheeler market.

Expansion Plans Backed by ₹2,500 Crore Fund Raise

To support its aggressive expansion strategy, Ather recently raised more than ₹2,500 crore through a combination of:

Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP)

Preferential allotment

The capital will be deployed towards:

Manufacturing capacity expansion

Research & Development

New product development

Retail network expansion

Charging infrastructure growth

These investments are expected to strengthen Ather’s long-term growth trajectory.

Challenges Remain

Despite the strong quarter, the company continues to face certain headwinds.

Rising Raw Material Costs

Management noted that commodity prices remain elevated due to higher plastics and polymer costs resulting from disruptions in global crude oil supplies.

While Ather has implemented selective price increases, sustained inflation in input costs could pressure margins if commodity prices remain elevated.

Intensifying Competition

India’s electric scooter market is becoming increasingly competitive.

Ather competes with established and emerging players including:

Ola Electric

TVS Motor Company

Bajaj Auto

Maintaining market share while preserving profitability will remain an important balancing act.

Why Investors Are Bullish on Ather Energy

Several factors have combined to improve investor sentiment:

Strong revenue growth of 89%

Significant reduction in quarterly losses

Positive EBITDA achieved ahead of expectations

Record deliveries led by Rizta

Capacity expansion through Factory 3.0

Healthy balance sheet following ₹2,500 crore capital raise

Multiple positive brokerage upgrades

Upcoming EL platform scooter launch

These developments suggest that Ather is steadily transitioning from a high-growth startup to a more financially sustainable electric vehicle manufacturer.

Outlook

Ather Energy’s Q1 FY27 performance marks a major step forward in its journey toward sustained profitability. Strong demand for the Rizta scooter, improving operating margins, expanding manufacturing capacity, and diversified revenue streams have significantly strengthened the company’s growth outlook.

However, investors should continue monitoring the pace of production ramp-up at the new AURIC facility, execution of the EL platform launch, raw material cost trends, and competitive intensity in the electric two-wheeler market.

If Ather successfully executes its expansion plans while maintaining margin discipline, the company could be well-positioned to capitalize on India’s rapidly growing electric mobility opportunity.

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