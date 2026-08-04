LIC OFS 2026 Explained: Why LIC Shares Fell Over 7%, What the ₹382 Offer Means for Investors

LIC OFS 2026: Government Launches Mega Stake Sale at ₹382 Per Share

The Government of India has launched one of the biggest disinvestment exercises of FY27 by announcing an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 6.5% stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). The move, aimed at meeting SEBI’s minimum public shareholding norms and deepening market participation, has triggered a sharp reaction in the stock market.

On August 4, 2026, LIC shares came under significant selling pressure after the government fixed the floor price at ₹382 per share, nearly 10% below the previous closing price of ₹428.50.

As of 10:55 AM on NSE, LIC shares were trading at ₹397.55, down 7.21%, after touching an intraday low of ₹390.50.

LIC Share Price Today (August 4, 2026)

Particulars Price Previous Close ₹428.50 Open ₹392.00 High ₹402.40 Low ₹390.50 Current Price (10:55 AM) ₹397.55 Change -7.21%

The sharp decline reflects investor reaction to the discounted OFS pricing and concerns over the increased supply of shares entering the market.

What is LIC’s Offer for Sale (OFS)?

Under the OFS, the Government of India will initially sell 2.5% equity in LIC, with an option to sell an additional 4% stake through the green shoe option, taking the total offer size to 6.5%.

The OFS schedule is as follows:

August 4: Non-retail institutional investors can bid.

Non-retail institutional investors can bid. August 5: Retail investors can participate.

If fully subscribed, the government is expected to raise nearly ₹31,000 crore, making it one of the largest PSU disinvestment exercises in recent years.

Why Has LIC Share Price Fallen?

The decline in LIC’s stock is largely due to technical and supply-related factors rather than any deterioration in the insurer’s business.

1. Discounted Floor Price

The government has set the floor price at ₹382 per share, approximately 10% below the previous day’s closing price. Such discounts are common in OFS issues to attract institutional and retail participation.

2. Increase in Share Supply

A sale of up to 6.5% equity significantly increases the number of shares available in the market. Large supply often puts temporary pressure on stock prices until demand absorbs the additional float.

3. Short-Term Market Sentiment

Investors generally wait for the OFS price discovery before taking fresh positions, leading to increased volatility during the offer period.

What Does the OFS Mean for Existing LIC Shareholders?

Importantly, the OFS does not impact LIC’s business fundamentals.

The proceeds from the share sale go directly to the Government of India, not to LIC. Therefore:

LIC’s earnings remain unaffected.

The company’s balance sheet remains unchanged.

Insurance operations continue as normal.

Embedded value and profitability are not impacted by the stake sale.

The current pressure is primarily a market-driven pricing adjustment rather than a reflection of operational weakness.

Why is the Government Selling LIC Shares?

The government has several objectives behind the OFS:

Raise funds under the FY27 disinvestment programme.

Comply with SEBI’s requirement of 10% minimum public shareholding (MPS) by May 2027 .

by . Increase public ownership in India’s largest insurer.

Improve liquidity in LIC stock.

Enhance institutional participation and better price discovery.

Following the OFS, the government’s holding will reduce from 96.5%, depending on the final subscription.

Understanding Floor Price vs Issue Price

Many investors confuse the floor price with the final issue price.

Floor Price: The minimum price at which bids are accepted. In LIC’s OFS, this is ₹382 per share .

The minimum price at which bids are accepted. In LIC’s OFS, this is . Discovered (Issue) Price: The final price determined based on investor demand. It can be equal to or higher than the floor price.

Retail investors also have the option to bid at the cut-off price, agreeing to purchase shares at the final discovered price without specifying a bid amount.

Expert View: A Positive Structural Move Despite Near-Term Pressure

Market experts largely view the LIC OFS as a market-deepening exercise rather than a step towards privatization.

A larger public float is expected to:

Improve trading liquidity.

Increase institutional participation.

Enhance price discovery.

Make LIC stock more attractive to global investors over time.

However, the near-term challenge remains the absorption of a large volume of shares by the market, which may keep the stock under pressure until the OFS concludes.

LIC IPO: A Quick Recap

LIC was listed in May 2022 through India’s largest IPO.

Key highlights:

IPO Price Band: ₹902–₹949 per share

Government stake sold: 3.5%

Funds raised: Approximately ₹21,000 crore

The current OFS marks another significant step in increasing public ownership of the insurance giant.

Government’s FY27 Disinvestment Progress

The Centre has already mobilized more than ₹21,200 crore during FY27 through stake sales in public sector enterprises and remittances from SUUTI.

Major disinvestment transactions this fiscal include:

Coal India

NHPC

GIC

IRFC

Central Bank of India

NLC India

Cochin Shipyard

The LIC OFS is expected to become the largest contributor to the government’s FY27 disinvestment receipts if fully subscribed.

Key Upcoming Trigger for LIC Investors

Investors will closely watch LIC’s Q1 FY27 financial results, scheduled to be announced on August 6, 2026.

The company will also conduct its earnings conference call at 7:00 PM IST, where management is expected to discuss business growth, premium collections, profitability, embedded value, and future outlook.

Should Investors Worry?

While LIC shares have corrected sharply following the OFS announcement, the decline appears to be driven primarily by pricing dynamics and increased share supply rather than deterioration in the company’s fundamentals.

Long-term investors should closely monitor the completion of the OFS, institutional participation, and the upcoming quarterly earnings. A successful stake sale could improve liquidity, broaden ownership, and strengthen price discovery over the long run, even if short-term volatility persists.

As always, investors should evaluate their investment objectives, risk tolerance, and the company’s long-term fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Disclaimer: The stocks and market-related information mentioned in this article are provided solely for informational and educational purposes. They should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Please read all offer documents carefully before investing.