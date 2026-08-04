LIC OFS 2026 Explained: Why LIC Shares Fell Over 7%, What the ₹382 Offer Means for Investors

4 Aug 2026 , 10:58 AM
The Government of India has launched one of the biggest disinvestment exercises of FY27 by announcing an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 6.5% stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). The move, aimed at meeting SEBI’s minimum public shareholding norms and deepening market participation, has triggered a sharp reaction in the stock market.
On August 4, 2026, LIC shares came under significant selling pressure after the government fixed the floor price at ₹382 per share, nearly 10% below the previous closing price of ₹428.50.
As of 10:55 AM on NSE, LIC shares were trading at ₹397.55, down 7.21%, after touching an intraday low of ₹390.50.
|Particulars
|Price
|Previous Close
|₹428.50
|Open
|₹392.00
|High
|₹402.40
|Low
|₹390.50
|Current Price (10:55 AM)
|₹397.55
|Change
|-7.21%
The sharp decline reflects investor reaction to the discounted OFS pricing and concerns over the increased supply of shares entering the market.
Under the OFS, the Government of India will initially sell 2.5% equity in LIC, with an option to sell an additional 4% stake through the green shoe option, taking the total offer size to 6.5%.
The OFS schedule is as follows:
If fully subscribed, the government is expected to raise nearly ₹31,000 crore, making it one of the largest PSU disinvestment exercises in recent years.
The decline in LIC’s stock is largely due to technical and supply-related factors rather than any deterioration in the insurer’s business.
The government has set the floor price at ₹382 per share, approximately 10% below the previous day’s closing price. Such discounts are common in OFS issues to attract institutional and retail participation.
A sale of up to 6.5% equity significantly increases the number of shares available in the market. Large supply often puts temporary pressure on stock prices until demand absorbs the additional float.
Investors generally wait for the OFS price discovery before taking fresh positions, leading to increased volatility during the offer period.
Importantly, the OFS does not impact LIC’s business fundamentals.
The proceeds from the share sale go directly to the Government of India, not to LIC. Therefore:
The current pressure is primarily a market-driven pricing adjustment rather than a reflection of operational weakness.
The government has several objectives behind the OFS:
Following the OFS, the government’s holding will reduce from 96.5%, depending on the final subscription.
Many investors confuse the floor price with the final issue price.
Retail investors also have the option to bid at the cut-off price, agreeing to purchase shares at the final discovered price without specifying a bid amount.
Market experts largely view the LIC OFS as a market-deepening exercise rather than a step towards privatization.
A larger public float is expected to:
However, the near-term challenge remains the absorption of a large volume of shares by the market, which may keep the stock under pressure until the OFS concludes.
LIC was listed in May 2022 through India’s largest IPO.
Key highlights:
The current OFS marks another significant step in increasing public ownership of the insurance giant.
The Centre has already mobilized more than ₹21,200 crore during FY27 through stake sales in public sector enterprises and remittances from SUUTI.
Major disinvestment transactions this fiscal include:
The LIC OFS is expected to become the largest contributor to the government’s FY27 disinvestment receipts if fully subscribed.
Investors will closely watch LIC’s Q1 FY27 financial results, scheduled to be announced on August 6, 2026.
The company will also conduct its earnings conference call at 7:00 PM IST, where management is expected to discuss business growth, premium collections, profitability, embedded value, and future outlook.
While LIC shares have corrected sharply following the OFS announcement, the decline appears to be driven primarily by pricing dynamics and increased share supply rather than deterioration in the company’s fundamentals.
Long-term investors should closely monitor the completion of the OFS, institutional participation, and the upcoming quarterly earnings. A successful stake sale could improve liquidity, broaden ownership, and strengthen price discovery over the long run, even if short-term volatility persists.
As always, investors should evaluate their investment objectives, risk tolerance, and the company’s long-term fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Disclaimer: The stocks and market-related information mentioned in this article are provided solely for informational and educational purposes. They should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Please read all offer documents carefully before investing.
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