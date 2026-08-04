Why HDFC, Axis Bank, SBI Shares are down today? Key reasons explained

Banking stocks witnessed broad-based selling on August 4, 2026, with the Nifty Bank index declining nearly 1% as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upcoming monetary policy decision.
The index touched an intraday low of 57,651.15, reflecting concerns that while the central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, it may adopt a more hawkish tone amid rising inflation and global geopolitical uncertainties.
Market participants are now closely watching the RBI’s policy statement scheduled for August 5, which could shape the outlook for interest rates, banking stocks, and the broader equity market.
Selling pressure was visible across most frontline private and public sector banks.
|Stock
|Price
|Change
|Axis Bank
|₹1,253.10
|-1.49%
|HDFC Bank
|₹744.10
|-1.18%
|ICICI Bank
|₹1,445.50
|-1.00%
|Federal Bank
|₹358.65
|-3.51%
|State Bank of India (SBI)
|₹1,039.00
|-0.62%
Among the major losers, Federal Bank fell more than 3.5%, making it the weakest performer in the banking pack, while Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI also traded lower.
However, the weakness was not uniform across the sector. Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank (PNB) traded in positive territory, outperforming their peers.
The decline in banking stocks is largely driven by investor caution ahead of the RBI’s policy announcement rather than any company-specific developments.
A Reuters poll of 72 economists showed that 68 expect the RBI to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%.
While a pause is widely anticipated and largely priced into the market, investors are more focused on the central bank’s commentary regarding inflation and future policy direction.
India’s retail inflation (CPI) rose to 4.38% in June, remaining above the RBI’s medium-term target of 4%.
Persistent inflation reduces the likelihood of immediate monetary easing and raises concerns that interest rate cuts could be pushed further into the future.
Escalating tensions in West Asia have increased uncertainty around global crude oil prices and commodity costs.
Higher energy prices could feed into inflation, making it more difficult for the RBI to adopt an accommodative monetary policy stance.
The RBI is expected to announce its monetary policy decision on:
Most economists believe the RBI will maintain the current repo rate of 5.25%, while emphasizing a data-dependent approach to future policy decisions.
A hawkish tone—highlighting inflation risks and delaying expectations of future rate cuts—could weigh further on banking and rate-sensitive sectors.
Despite inflation concerns, several macroeconomic indicators support maintaining the current policy stance.
These include:
These factors provide the central bank with room to monitor incoming data before making any significant policy changes.
The RBI’s monetary policy plays a critical role in determining borrowing costs, deposit rates, loan growth, and banking sector profitability.
While stable interest rates generally support credit growth, the market also watches the central bank’s guidance closely.
If the RBI signals that inflation risks remain elevated and future rate cuts may be delayed, banking stocks could remain volatile in the near term as investors reassess earnings expectations and valuation multiples.
With the RBI policy announcement just a day away, banking stocks are likely to remain driven by macroeconomic expectations rather than company-specific news.
While the consensus points to no change in the repo rate, investors will closely analyze the RBI’s commentary on inflation, liquidity, economic growth, and the future path of monetary policy.
A balanced or dovish tone could provide relief to banking stocks, whereas a more hawkish stance may keep pressure on the sector in the short term. Longer-term performance, however, will continue to depend on credit growth, asset quality, deposit mobilization, and the broader economic environment.
Disclaimer: The stocks and market-related information mentioned in this article are provided solely for informational and educational purposes. They should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Please read all offer documents carefully before investing.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.