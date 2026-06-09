SBI May Commit $1 Billion to Support Sun Pharma’s $12 Billion Organon Acquisition

SBI Eyes Landmark Role in Financing Sun Pharma’s Global Expansion

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest public-sector lender, is reportedly considering a commitment of up to $1 billion to help finance Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s proposed $12 billion acquisition of Organon & Co. The financing proposal is currently awaiting approval from SBI’s board and, if approved, would represent a significant milestone for both India’s banking sector and corporate landscape.

The transaction is expected to be one of the largest outbound acquisitions ever undertaken by an Indian company, underscoring the growing global ambitions of Indian corporations and the evolving role of domestic banks in supporting international expansion.

SBI to Join Global Banking Giants

Should the proposal receive the green light, SBI would join a consortium of leading global financial institutions participating in the deal, including Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.

The involvement of these major lenders highlights the scale and strategic importance of the acquisition. More importantly, SBI’s participation would demonstrate the increasing capability of Indian banks to compete alongside international financial institutions in large-scale merger and acquisition (M&A) financing.

RBI’s Regulatory Shift Opens New Opportunities

A key factor enabling SBI’s potential participation is a regulatory change introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in February, 2026. Until recently, Indian banks faced restrictions on funding corporate takeovers due to concerns related to risk management and asset quality.

The revised guidelines now allow domestic banks to finance corporate acquisitions, creating new opportunities for Indian lenders to participate in major M&A transactions. Previously, such deals were primarily funded through foreign banks, private credit funds, or capital market instruments.

This policy shift marks a transformative moment for India’s financial ecosystem, enabling local institutions to play a larger role in supporting strategic corporate growth initiatives.

What the Deal Means for Indian Companies

SBI’s willingness to consider a $1 billion commitment signals growing confidence in Indian companies pursuing global expansion strategies. Access to domestic financing could significantly reduce dependence on overseas lenders and improve funding flexibility for Indian corporations seeking international acquisitions.

The move could also encourage more cross-border transactions as Indian firms gain greater access to large-scale financing from local banking institutions. This development aligns with India’s broader ambition of strengthening its presence in global markets and creating multinational business champions.

SBI’s Growing Focus on M&A Financing

The proposed participation in the Sun Pharma-Organon transaction is not an isolated development. SBI has reportedly been exploring additional M&A financing opportunities in collaboration with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, indicating a broader strategic push into deal financing.

As regulations evolve and demand for acquisition financing grows, SBI could emerge as a key player in supporting major domestic and international corporate transactions.

Potential Impact on India’s Financial Ecosystem

If approved, SBI’s involvement in the deal could have far-reaching implications for India’s banking and corporate sectors:

Strengthen the ability of Indian banks to finance large global acquisitions.

Reduce reliance on foreign lenders for outbound M&A transactions.

Enhance India’s financial ecosystem by supporting corporate globalization.

Encourage more Indian companies to pursue strategic international acquisitions.

Position SBI as a leading institution in large-scale corporate financing.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. This is a developing story and key facts and statements could not be verified via regulatory announcements.