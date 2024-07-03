Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,787.7
Prev. Close₹1,788.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,658.56
Day's High₹1,796.6
Day's Low₹1,779.1
52 Week's High₹1,916.6
52 Week's Low₹1,548
Book Value₹112.38
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,28,497.23
P/E142.97
EPS12.51
Divi. Yield0.89
AstraZeneca will continue to hold the intellectual property, manage the import licence, and retain the Marketing Authorisation for the drug.
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The visit lasted from June 2 to June 13 and focused on checking for compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
239.93
239.93
239.93
239.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24,099.92
23,454.47
23,508.43
24,348.02
Net Worth
24,339.85
23,694.4
23,748.36
24,587.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
15,585.98
14,116.05
12,531.93
7,923.84
yoy growth (%)
10.41
12.64
58.15
3.12
Raw materials
-5,650.39
-5,107.48
-4,567.72
-3,492.77
As % of sales
36.25
36.18
36.44
44.07
Employee costs
-2,000.78
-1,805.98
-1,702.77
-1,617.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2,127.39
945.13
3,253
430.52
Depreciation
-1,349.95
-1,236.43
-561.56
-432.23
Tax paid
-406.85
-13.17
-41.86
25.39
Working capital
-5,179.41
-888.49
3,200.15
1,619.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.41
12.64
58.15
3.12
Op profit growth
28.82
-16.76
2,104.23
7.94
EBIT growth
107.43
-66.87
347.1
296.01
Net profit growth
-111.86
-73.76
-749.25
2,065.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
58,220.11
52,041.25
47,758.45
43,278.87
38,426.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
58,220.11
52,041.25
47,758.45
43,278.87
38,426.42
Other Operating Income
241.93
537.19
738.4
606.81
228.07
Other Income
1,971.72
1,965.04
1,354.19
634.52
921.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,788.8
|142.97
|4,29,145.05
|608.7
|0.89
|4,887.27
|93.23
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,521
|64.98
|1,72,988.62
|756
|0.46
|2,793
|629.49
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
4,410.4
|67.49
|1,49,322.13
|467
|0.86
|2,677
|249.73
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,387.9
|32.58
|1,12,149.13
|384.64
|0.94
|3,840.92
|423.36
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
ZYDUSLIFE
1,087.6
|29.63
|1,09,422.92
|1,722
|0.09
|3,564.6
|235.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dilip S Shanghvi
Non Executive & Independent Director
Gautam Doshi
Lead Independent Director
Pawan Goenka
Independent Director
Rama Bijapurkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anoop Deshpande
Independent Director
Rolf Hoffmann
Whole Time Director & Chief Operating Officer
Aalok Shanghvi
Whole Time Director
Vidhi Shanghvi
Managing Director
Kirti Wardhaman Ganorkar
Independent Director
Satyavati Berera
Sun Pharma Advanced Res.Centre,
Tandalja,
Gujarat - 390020
Tel: 91-265-6615500
Website: http://www.sunpharma.com
Email: secretarial@sunpharma.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is India’s largest pharmaceutical company and among the world’s leading specialty generic drug firms, with presence in 100+ countries. Founded by Dilip Sanghvi in 1983, t...
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Reports by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
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