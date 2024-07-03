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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Share Price Live

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1,785.9
(-0.16%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:54:57 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,787.7
  • Day's High1,796.6
  • 52 Wk High1,916.6
  • Prev. Close1,788.8
  • Day's Low1,779.1
  • 52 Wk Low 1,548
  • Turnover (lac)2,658.56
  • P/E142.97
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value112.38
  • EPS12.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,28,497.23
  • Div. Yield0.89
View All Historical Data
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  • Open1,796.6
  • Day's High1,801.4
  • Spot1,787.7
  • Prev. Close1,793.9
  • Day's Low1,785.9
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot350
  • OI(Chg %)16,100 (0.07%)
  • Roll Over%0.05
  • Roll Cost1.14
  • Traded Vol.1,19,000 (-95.9%)
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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

₹1,787.7

Prev. Close

₹1,788.8

Turnover(Lac.)

₹2,658.56

Day's High

₹1,796.6

Day's Low

₹1,779.1

52 Week's High

₹1,916.6

52 Week's Low

₹1,548

Book Value

₹112.38

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,28,497.23

P/E

142.97

EPS

12.51

Divi. Yield

0.89

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 May, 2025

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11 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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31 Jan 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 11

Record Date: 05 Feb, 2026

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10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

AstraZeneca and Sun Pharma Partner to Expand Access to Hyperkalaemia Therapy in India

AstraZeneca and Sun Pharma Partner to Expand Access to Hyperkalaemia Therapy in India

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AstraZeneca will continue to hold the intellectual property, manage the import licence, and retain the Marketing Authorisation for the drug.

18 Nov 2025|12:55 PM
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Top Stocks for Today - 10th September 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 10th September 2025

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10 Sep 2025|07:25 AM
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Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Rail Vikas Nigam, Rallis India, etc.

15 Jul 2025|06:24 AM
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Top Stocks for Today - 16th June 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 16th June 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Sun Pharma, Vedanta, SpiceJet, etc.

16 Jun 2025|06:23 AM
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US FDA Flags 8 Observations at Sun Pharma’s Halol Facility After GMP Inspection

US FDA Flags 8 Observations at Sun Pharma’s Halol Facility After GMP Inspection

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The visit lasted from June 2 to June 13 and focused on checking for compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices.

15 Jun 2025|11:50 PM
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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:53 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.47%

Non-Promoter- 37.05%

Institutions: 37.04%

Non-Institutions: 8.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

239.93

239.93

239.93

239.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24,099.92

23,454.47

23,508.43

24,348.02

Net Worth

24,339.85

23,694.4

23,748.36

24,587.95

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

15,585.98

14,116.05

12,531.93

7,923.84

yoy growth (%)

10.41

12.64

58.15

3.12

Raw materials

-5,650.39

-5,107.48

-4,567.72

-3,492.77

As % of sales

36.25

36.18

36.44

44.07

Employee costs

-2,000.78

-1,805.98

-1,702.77

-1,617.69

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2,127.39

945.13

3,253

430.52

Depreciation

-1,349.95

-1,236.43

-561.56

-432.23

Tax paid

-406.85

-13.17

-41.86

25.39

Working capital

-5,179.41

-888.49

3,200.15

1,619.85

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.41

12.64

58.15

3.12

Op profit growth

28.82

-16.76

2,104.23

7.94

EBIT growth

107.43

-66.87

347.1

296.01

Net profit growth

-111.86

-73.76

-749.25

2,065.45

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

58,220.11

52,041.25

47,758.45

43,278.87

38,426.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

58,220.11

52,041.25

47,758.45

43,278.87

38,426.42

Other Operating Income

241.93

537.19

738.4

606.81

228.07

Other Income

1,971.72

1,965.04

1,354.19

634.52

921.51

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,788.8

142.974,29,145.05608.70.894,887.2793.23

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,521

64.981,72,988.627560.462,793629.49

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

4,410.4

67.491,49,322.134670.862,677249.73

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,387.9

32.581,12,149.13384.640.943,840.92423.36

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

ZYDUSLIFE

1,087.6

29.631,09,422.921,7220.093,564.6235.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dilip S Shanghvi

Non Executive & Independent Director

Gautam Doshi

Lead Independent Director

Pawan Goenka

Independent Director

Rama Bijapurkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anoop Deshpande

Independent Director

Rolf Hoffmann

Whole Time Director & Chief Operating Officer

Aalok Shanghvi

Whole Time Director

Vidhi Shanghvi

Managing Director

Kirti Wardhaman Ganorkar

Independent Director

Satyavati Berera

Registered Office

Sun Pharma Advanced Res.Centre,

Tandalja,

Gujarat - 390020

Tel: 91-265-6615500

Website: http://www.sunpharma.com

Email: secretarial@sunpharma.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is India’s largest pharmaceutical company and among the world’s leading specialty generic drug firms, with presence in 100+ countries. Founded by Dilip Sanghvi in 1983, t...
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Reports by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1785.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is ₹428497.23 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is 142.97 and 19.18 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is ₹1548 and ₹1916.6 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd?

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.39%, 3 Years at 21.92%, 1 Year at 5.57%, 6 Month at -0.41%, 3 Month at -1.03% and 1 Month at -3.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.48 %
Institutions - 37.04 %
Public - 8.48 %

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