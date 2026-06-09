Your directors take pleasure to present the Boards Report in line with the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), this report presents the Audited financial results and other developments in respect of the Company during the financial year ended on March 31, 2025 ("FY25"/"Financial Year") and up to the date of the Board meeting held on May 22, 2025 to approve this report.

Financial Highlights

The Companys financial performance for the financial year ended March 31, 2025:

(rs. in Million)

Standalone Consolidated Year ended March 31, 2025 Year ended March 31, 2024 Year ended March 31, 2025 Year ended March 31, 2024 Revenue from operations 230,033.3 202,751.7 525,784.4 484,968.5 Profit before exceptional item and tax 50,305.7 36,686.7 144,299.8 115,822.1 Exceptional Item - 2,190.2 6,778.5 4,943.2 Profit before tax but after exceptional item 50,305.7 34,496.5 137,521.3 110,878.9 Profit after tax 42,826.2 28,581.8 109,801.0 96,484.4 Opening balance in Retained Earnings 127,310.4 127,908.8 501,545.5 436,102.5 Closing balance in Retained Earnings 133,878.2 127,310.4 578,618.4 501,545.5

• The Companys performance has been discussed in detail in the ‘Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

• The Company is engaged in the business of Pharmaceuticals, and there has been no change in the nature of the business of the Company during the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Material Changes and Commitments

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the Companys financial position between the end of the financial year and the date of this report other than those which have already been disclosed to the Stock Exchanges.

Consolidated Accounts

The consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025, pursuant to Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, form part of this Annual Report.

Dividend

During the year under review, the Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs.10.50/- (Rupees Ten and Paise Fifty only) per equity share of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One only) each [previous year

Rs. 8.50/- (Rupees Eight and Paise Fifty only) per equity share of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One only) each] for the year ended March 31, 2025.

In addition to above, the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 5.50/- (Rupees five and paise fifty only) per equity share of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One only) each [previous year Rs. 5.00/- (Rupees Five only) per equity share of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One only) each] for the year ended March 31, 2025. The dividend is subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and shall be subject to deduction of tax at source. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the 33rd AGM, would involve a cash outflow of Rs. 13,196.34 Million. The total dividend pay-out for the FY25 is Rs. 16/- (Rupees Sixteen only) per equity share of Rs. 1/- each [previous year Rs. 13.50/- (Rupees Thirteen and Paise Fifty only) per equity share of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One only) each].

Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF")/ Unclaimed Dividends

Pursuant to Section 124 of the Act, the dividends that are unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years shall be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund along with the underlying shares on which such dividend remains unclaimed.

Transfer to IEPF

Details of transfers to IEPF during the year under review are as follows;

Transfer of unpaid or unclaimed dividends to IEPF Rs. 15,688,218 Transfer of shares to IEPF 1,20,655 shares Dividend paid to IEPF in respect of shares already transferred to IEPF • Rs. 24,245,007 (Interim Dividend FY 2024-25) • Rs. 11,998,006 (Final Dividend FY 2023-24)

In its endeavour to facilitate the shareholders, your Company has walked the extra mile and has voluntarily;

• Processed the dividends remaining unclaimed for previous years based on the analysis carried out for the shareholders whose updated Bank details were available with the Company based on the latest dividend paid electronically.

• Used our field force employees to reach out to unconnected physical shareholders of the Company. The identified shareholders were then contacted to facilitate the completion of their KYC details and the claim of unpaid dividends.

This resulted in a reduction in unpaid dividends and a transfer of the amount and underlying shares to the IEPF.

Your Board encourages the shareholders to claim unpaid dividends lying with the Company from time to time.

The information regarding unpaid/unclaimed dividends lying in the unpaid dividend account upto the year and the corresponding shares, which are liable to be transferred along with the due dates for such shares or shares already transferred, and due to be transferred to IEPF Authority, is available on the website of the Company, along with the procedure to claim the same from IEPF Authority and can be accessed at www.sunpharma.com under head "Investors" sub-head >"Shareholders Information> "Investor Services".

Transfer to Reserves

The Board opted not to propose any transfer to reserve at this time, choosing instead to allocate resources toward opportunities that may foster growth and resilience in the future. The decision reflects a careful consideration of our current needs and a strategic approach.

Loans, Guarantees and Investments

We disclose loans, guarantees, and investments to show how the Company manages its finances outside of its main business activities. This transparency helps stakeholders understand the risks involved and how the Company uses its capital. Section 186 of the Act, sets specific rules and limits for these transactions, and our disclosure shows that we follow these regulations.

The particulars of loans, guarantees and investments have been disclosed in the Financial Statements.

Public Deposits

The Company did not accept any public deposits during the year under review, as outlined in Chapter V of the Act and the corresponding Rules.

Changes in Capital Structure

During the year under review, there were no changes to the Companys share capital. The paid-up equity share capital of the Company is Rs. 2,399,334,970. Throughout the year, the Company did not issue any shares or convertible securities, including sweat equity and stock option plans.

Credit Rating

There has been no change in the credit rating, which is disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Associates

The statement containing the salient features of the Financial Statements of the Companys subsidiaries/joint ventures/ associates is given in Form AOC – 1, provided in Notes to the consolidated financial statements, forming part of this Annual Report.

Details pertaining to entities that became subsidiaries/ joint ventures/associates and those that ceased to be the subsidiaries/joint ventures/associates of the Company during the year under review are provided in the notes to the consolidated financial statements, forming part of this Annual Report.

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

As on March 31, 2025, your Companys Board has eight members. This includes one Non-Executive Non-Independent Director connected to the Promoter, two Executive Directors, and five Non-Executive Independent Directors, one of whom is a Woman Independent Director. You can find details about the Board and Committee composition, director tenure, and more in the Corporate Governance Report, which is part of this Annual Report.

During the year, the following were the changes in Directors/ Key Managerial Personnel:

1. Mr. Aalok Shanghvi (DIN: 01951829) – Whole-time Director has also been designated as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Company.

2. Mr. Sanjay Asher (DIN: 00008221), Non-Executive - Independent Director, retired on completion of his term of appointment and ceased to be the Director effective from March 31, 2025.

Subsequent to the year end and up to the date of the Report, the following were the changes:

3. Ms. Jayashree Satagopan has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel effective from July 01, 2025.

4. Mr. C S Muralidharan, Chief Financial Officer, shall retire from the Company and cease to be the Chief Financial Officer effective from July 01, 2025.

5. Mr. Sudhir Valia (DIN: 00005561), a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director of the Company, will retire by rotation at the ensuing AGM, and he has not offered himself for reappointment.

6. Ms. Vidhi Shanghvi (DIN: 06497350) is appointed as Whole-time Director for a period of five years, effective from May 22, 2025, which shall be subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM.

The necessary disclosures required under the Act, the Listing Regulations and Secretarial Standards-2 on General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India ("ICSI"), for the above-mentioned appointment/ re-appointment are provided in the Notice of 33rd AGM of the Company.

Declaration by Independent Directors

The Company has received declarations from all Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as outlined in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations. Additionally, the Independent Directors have declared their compliance with Rules 6(1) and 6(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, regarding their inclusion in the data bank of Independent Directors maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs. There have been no changes in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company. In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors meet the conditions specified under the Act and the Listing Regulations, and they remain independent of management.

This requirement highlights how important independent directors are for providing unbiased oversight. They help make sure that the Boards decisions are not swayed by management or major shareholders.

Familiarisation Programme for the Independent Directors

In compliance with the requirements of Regulation 25(7) of the Listing Regulations, the Company has put in place a Familiarisation Programme for the Independent Directors to familiarise them with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model etc. The details of the Familiarisation Programme are available on the website of the Company at https://sunpharma.com/policies/

Board Performance Evaluation

Board performance evaluation is carried out under a comprehensive Performance Evaluation Programme ("PEP") every year. PEP is a part of the roles and responsibilities of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC"). Every year NRC reviews the performance evaluation criteria for the Board as a whole, the Board committees and individual board members, taking into consideration the SEBI guidelines and the guidance note issued by the ICSI.

The PEP 2024-25 was conducted through a dual approach:

• Questionnaire Approach wherein a questionnaire for performance evaluation of the Board as a whole, Board committees and individual Board members was circulated seeking input from each Board member, and

• Interaction Approach wherein the Lead Independent Director had one-on-one interactions with each Board member seeking input and suggestions on the effectiveness of the Board processes

Remuneration Policy and Criteria for Appointment of Directors

The Company has in place a process for selection of any Director, wherein the NRC identifies persons of integrity who possess relevant expertise, experience and leadership qualities required for the position and the Committee also ensures that the incumbent fulfils such criteria with regard to qualifications, positive attributes, independence, age and other criteria as laid down under the Act, Listing Regulations or other applicable laws and the diversity attributes as per the Board Diversity Policy of the Company. The Remuneration policy, inter alia, covers guiding principles and components such as fixed or variable, retiral benefits, commission, etc.

The Remuneration Policy as approved by the Board is available on the website of the Company and can be accessed at https:// sunpharma.com/policies.

Information as per Section 197 (12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided in ‘Annexure – A to this Report. Further, the information pertaining to Rule 5(2) & 5(3) of the aforesaid Rules, pertaining to the names and other particulars of employees is available for inspection at the registered office of the Company during business hours and the Annual Report is being sent to the members excluding this. Any shareholder interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer either at the Registered/Corporate Office address or by email to secretarial@sunpharma.com.

Board Diversity

Your Company recognises and embraces the importance of a diverse board in its success. The Board has adopted the Board Diversity Policy, which sets out the approach to the diversity of the Board of Directors. The said Policy is available on the Companys website at https://sunpharma.com/policies.

Succession Plan

Your company has an effective succession planning mechanism focusing on the orderly succession of Directors, Key Management Personnel and Senior Management. The NRC implements this mechanism in conjunction with the Board.

Management Discussion and Analysis

The Management Discussion and Analysis as prescribed under Part B of Schedule V read with Regulation 34(3) of the

Listing Regulations is provided in a separate section and forms part of this Annual Report which includes the state of affairs of the Company and there has been no change in the nature of business of the Company during the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Corporate Governance Report

The Corporate Governance Report and the certificate from the Companys auditors, as stipulated in Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, are provided in a separate section which forms part of this Annual Report.

Board Meetings

The Board of Directors of the Company met 7 (seven) times during the year under review. The dates of the Board meetings and the attendance of the Directors at the meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms a part of this Annual Report.

Committees of the Board

As on March 31, 2025, the Board has 6 (six) Committees. Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Risk Management Committee, Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and Corporate Governance and ESG Committee.

The Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report, includes details about the meetings and composition of the Boards committees.

Related Party Transactions

With the Companys global reach, size, and operations, related party transactions are essential for the Companys core business. As part of various measures for better corporate governance, the Company has constituted a special Committee, the Corporate Governance and ESG Committee ("CGESGC"), which, inter alia, monitors and reviews all related party transactions before recommending them to the Audit Committee for approval. Furthermore, the Company verifies the nature of these transactions, confirming whether they were conducted at arms length and in the ordinary course of business, by obtaining a certificate from an Independent consultant. This certificate is then presented to the CGESGC and Audit committee for thorough evaluation, ensuring a robust governance process.

The Policy on Materiality of and Dealing with Related Party Transactions, as approved by the Board, is available on the website of the Company at https://www.sunpharma.com/ policies.

As required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Act, details of transactions entered with related parties under the Act are given in Form AOC-2, provided as ‘Annexure – B to this Report.

Board Policies

The various policies that the Board has approved and adopted in accordance with the requirements set forth by the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations can be accessed at our website at https://www.sunpharma.com/policies.

Internal Controls and Internal Financial Controls

The management team recognises that robust internal controls are foundational to sound governance. Actions derived from consensus-based business strategies should operate within a structured system of oversight and balance. The leadership is dedicated to maintaining an internal control environment proportionate to the businesss scale and intricacy. This environment is designed to ensure adherence to internal protocols, compliance with pertinent laws and regulations, and the integrity and precision of financial records. It also aims to bolster operational efficiency, safeguard company assets, and aid in preventing and detecting fraud, inaccuracies, and anomalies, thereby substantially mitigating risk exposure.

The Company has established a comprehensive internal controls framework. This framework encompasses an array of policies, procedures, and mechanisms that are pivotal in augmenting operational efficiency and effectiveness, curtailing risks and expenditures, and fostering enhanced decision-making and accountability.

The internal financial controls framework, an integral component of the broader internal controls system, is pivotal in guaranteeing the dependability and precision of financial reporting. This framework facilitates the meticulous preparation of financial statements by generally accepted accounting standards.

Whistle-blower Policy/Vigil Mechanism

At Sun Pharma, we are dedicated to upholding high standards of professional integrity and ethical conduct in all our business dealings. A comprehensive Global Code of Conduct ("Code") underpins our reputation as a distinguished global entity. This Code mandates that our employees embody the Companys core values and engage in business activities with integrity and the utmost ethical standards. Through our Global Whistle-blower Policy, management proactively works to avert any actions that deviate from this Code. This policy establishes a protected avenue for employees to report any infractions of the Code responsibly. The board-sanctioned Global Whistle-blower policy is accessible on our website at https://sunpharma.com/policies. For more in-depth information regarding the Companys Vigil Mechanism, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report included within this Annual Report.

Global Internal Audit

The Global Internal Audit Function ("GIA") operates with autonomy and authority at the corporate echelon, bolstered by the expertise of a renowned external audit firm. This function conducts comprehensive risk-based audits across the Companys spectrum of operations. The GIA systematically reviews all business units and support functions on a rotational basis, ensuring the robustness and efficacy of business process controls. These evaluations encompass the architecture of financial and operational controls, their functional effectiveness, and the strategies for risk mitigation. The GIA team is an assembly of professionals with credentials such as Chartered Accountants, Certified Internal Auditors, Certified Information System Auditors, Certified Fraud Examiners, Company Secretaries, MBAs, and Engineers. This department is instrumental in providing assurance and strategic counsel to management, aiming to refine the Companys procedural and systemic efficiency and effectiveness. Governed by the Audit Charter approved by the Boards Audit Committee, the GIAs operations are meticulously defined to facilitate audits of the highest standard. The Audit Committee regularly scrutinises pivotal findings, imparts strategic direction, and evaluates the GIAs performance. The Companys operational management diligently oversees the internal control milieu, ensuring the swift and thorough implementation of audit recommendations.

The Company implemented the Laser Audit Reporting System (LARS?) effective April 1, 2024. The Laser Audit Reporting System (LARS?) is a web-based solution that controls the complete audit lifecycle by establishing a systematic, disciplined, and uniform process for internal audit management. It provides real-time completion status of ongoing audits at all locations, centrally manages audit planning, audit programs, work papers, and fieldwork, and coordinates information among auditors, auditees, and management at all levels of the organisation.

Enterprise Risk Management

The mandatory disclosure of a risk management policy underscores the importance of proactive risk management for the Companys sustainability. Identifying risks that could potentially threaten the Companys existence emphasises the Boards responsibility to consider both immediate and long-term threats to the Companys viability and to implement appropriate mitigation strategies.

In order to comply with the above requirements, the Board of Directors has established a Risk Management Committee to oversee the spectrum of organisational risks diligently. The Corporate Governance Report, an integral part of this document, provides detailed insights into the committees operations. The committee evaluates the effectiveness of risk mitigation strategies, ensuring they are robust and responsive. In line with this, the Board has endorsed a comprehensive Risk Management Policy, a synopsis of which can be accessed on our website at https://sunpharma.com/policies.

Our Company has instituted a holistic Enterprise Risk Management ("ERM") Framework. This framework is instrumental in identifying, evaluating, prioritising, and managing critical risks that could impact our strategic and operational goals. The ERM is pivotal in harmonising the organisations risk appetite with its strategic direction, refining risk response decisions, minimising unexpected operational disruptions and losses, and bolstering stakeholder confidence.

The ERM team collaborates with the Business Unit, Regional, or departmental heads to pinpoint potential internal and external events that could impede the Companys objectives. It also continuously monitors shifts in the internal and external landscapes that may give rise to new risks. Risks such as financial, operational, sectoral, sustainability, cyber, strategic, compliance, social, geopolitical, third-party, and others are systematically classified. These are meticulously documented in a risk register, which includes comprehensive details like the risk statement, risk category, risk classification, risk mitigation method, control effectiveness status, risk rating, risk owner, contributing factors, mitigation plans/ control details, department responsible, risk champion, mitigation plan/control owner, status of mitigation plan/ control, and target date. This register is updated half-yearly to reflect the evolving risk environment.

The Company implemented the Laser Risk Management System (LERMS?) effective September 1, 2024. The Laser Risk Management System (LERMS?) delivers a central risk management system for identifying risks, evaluating their likelihood and impact, relating them to mitigating controls and tracking their resolution. It establishes a risk management culture across the organisation and helps achieve future goals by avoiding surprises.

Auditors

Statutory Auditors

Disclosing the details of the Statutory Auditors in the Boards Report helps ensure transparency and gives shareholders and other stakeholders confidence in the Companys financial health and adherence to regulations.

S R B C & CO LLP, Chartered Accountants, (Firms Registration. No. 324982E/E300003), have been reappointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years at the 30th AGM of the Company to hold office till the conclusion of the 35th AGM of the Company.

The Auditors Report for the financial year 2024-25 has been issued with an unmodified opinion.

Secretarial Auditors

The Secretarial Audit verifies whether the Company follows various laws and regulations, strengthening its compliance efforts. The Board is responsible for responding to any issues raised in the audit report, which shows its commitment to making necessary changes and maintaining high compliance standards.

The Board had appointed KJB & CO LLP, Practising Company Secretaries, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The Secretarial Audit Report in the Form No. MR-3 for the year is provided as ‘Annexure – C1 to this Report.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the year does not contain any qualification or reservation except a remark, as follows,

"During the review period, there was a technical deviation in the timing of execution of a related party transaction involving a wholly owned subsidiary and a 99.99% subsidiary. The transaction, relating to a proposed merger, was approved by the audit committee on 31 March 2025 and was intended to be effective from 1 April 2025. It was subsequently observed that the underlying transaction in relation to the proposed merger was consummated on 26 March 2025. In light of the SEBI LODR (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (effective from 13 December 2024), ratification for transactions beyond

Rs. 1 Crore is not permitted. As such, the matter was assessed as a pure technical non-alignment of four days."

In the opinion of the Board of directors, the remark in the Secretarial Audit Report is self explanatory and the Company has taken appropriate measures to strengthen the process.

In accordance with the provision of Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations, Secretarial Audit of two material unlisted Indian subsidiaries of the Company namely, Sun Pharma Laboratories Limited (SPLL) and Sun Pharma Distributors Limited (SPDL), was undertaken by KJB & CO LLP, Practicing Company Secretaries, Mumbai and the Secretarial Audit Reports issued by them are provided as ‘Annexure - C2 and ‘Annexure - C3 respectively to this Report. The Secretarial Audit Reports for these material unlisted Indian subsidiaries does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

In order to comply with the recent amendments of Listing Regulations Board of Directors of the Company has proposed, to appoint KJB & CO LLP, Practicing Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years, commencing from the 33rd AGM to hold office till the conclusion of the 38th AGM of the Company. Disclosure regarding appointment as required under Listing Regulations is provided in the Notice of the 33rd AGM of the Company and forms part of this Annual Report.

Your Board recommends the appointment of KJB & Co LLP, Practising Company Secretaries, as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company, for a term of five consecutive years.

Cost Auditors

Sharing information about the Cost Auditors in the Boards Report promotes transparency and accountability in the Companys cost accounting practices and the accuracy of cost records. This disclosure shows that the Company meets legal requirements and helps stakeholders understand how it manages costs.

Your Board has appointed K D & Co, Cost Accountants (Firms Registration No. 004076) as Cost Auditor of the Company for conducting Cost Audit in respect of Bulk Drugs & Formulations of the Company for the FY25.

The Company has maintained the Cost Records as specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act.

Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report

The Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2025 is provided in a separate section and forms part of this Annual Report and is also made available on the website of the Company at https:// sunpharma.com/investors-annual-reports-presentations.

Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR")

In compliance with the requirements of Section 135 of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, the CSR Policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company and can be accessed through the web link at https://sunpharma.com/policies.

The Annual report on CSR activities, which contains details of expenditures incurred by the Company and brief details on the CSR activities, is provided in, Annexure – D to this Report.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo as stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is provided as ‘Annexure – E to this Report.

Human Resources

FY25 was an exciting year for us. Our dedicated workforce worked relentlessly to ensure medicines continue to reach patients who rely on us. Driven by Sunology, our employees, who are spread across R&D centres, manufacturing sites, corporate offices and sales offices globally, enabled us in delivering a higher performance and stronger growth. The priority for the Human Resource function continued to provide a work environment which is safe, diverse, inclusive and full of growth opportunities in line with our Employee Value Proposition of Better Everyday, Take Charge, Thrive Together. Going forward, focus will be on further enhancing our employer brand, providing growth & development opportunities to our employees through talent management along with focus on high performance and effectiveness.

Your Board would like to take this opportunity to express their gratitude and appreciation for the passion, dedication and commitment of the employees and look forward to the continued contribution.

Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

Your Board strongly believes in providing a safe and harassment free workplace for each and every individual working for the Company through various interventions and practices. It is the continuous endeavour of the Management of the Company to create and provide an environment to all its employees that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment. The Company has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder. The Company has arranged various interactive awareness workshops in this regard for the employees at the manufacturing sites, R & D set ups & corporate office during the year under review.

There were 7 (seven) complaints received during the year, out of which, 5 (five) complaints were disposed off and 2 (two) complaints were pending as on the end of March 31, 2025.

The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Prohibition of Insider Trading

The Company has established a Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Training ("Code") to govern, monitor, and report trading in the Companys shares by designated persons and their immediate relatives, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

The Code outlines the procedures that designated persons must follow when trading or dealing in the Companys shares and sharing Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("UPSI").

The Sun Compliance Team sends bi-weekly communications to inform the designated person about the compliance dos and donts related to Insider Trading Regulations, ensuring understanding and adherence to the Code. The Code can be accessed at the Companys website at https://sunpharma. com/policies.

Cyber Security

Due to the rise in cyberattacks, we regularly review our cybersecurity practices and improve our processes and technology controls based on new threats. Our company has real-time security monitoring in place, along with necessary controls at different levels, from individual user devices to networks, servers, applications, and data.

Regulatory Orders

Currently, there are no substantial or impactful orders issued by regulatory bodies, courts, or tribunals that could affect the Companys capacity to continue as a going concern. According to the Listing Regulations, the Company is committed to transparently disclosing any significant events, important information, or regulatory directives it receives, ensuring that stakeholders are kept informed on a regular basis.

Annual Return

The draft Annual Return as required under sub-section (3) of Section 92 of the Act in form MGT-7 is made available on the website of the Company and can be accessed at https:// sunpharma.com/annual-return.

Secretarial Standards

The Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards as amended from time to time.

Other Disclosures

1. During the year under review, the Statutory Auditor, Cost Auditor and Secretarial Auditor have not reported any instances of fraud committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees to the Audit Committee and/or Board under section 143(12) of the Act.

2. There are no proceedings initiated/pending against your Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, and there is no instance of one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

3. Upon receipt of Observations Letters from the Stock Exchanges on the Composite Scheme of Arrangement involving (a) amalgamation of Wholly-owned subsidiary companies viz. Sun Pharmaceutical Medicare Limited, Green Eco Development Centre Limited, Faststone Mercantile Company Private Limited, Realstone Multitrade Private Limited, Skisen Labs Private Limited with the Company and (b) Reclassification of General Reserve of the Company to Retained Earnings, pursuant to the provisions of Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013, application was filed with the National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad ("NCLT").

NCLT passed the order on the application and directed the convening of a meeting of the equity shareholders of the Company. Accordingly, a meeting of equity shareholders of the Company was held on January 21, 2025 via video-conferencing, wherein equity shareholders approved the Composite Scheme of Arrangement by the requisite majority. NCLT dispensed with the meetings of the unsecured creditors of the Company and the meetings of shareholders and unsecured creditors of the Transferor Companies.

Subsequent to the shareholders approval, a petition was filed with the NCLT, which is scheduled for hearing on June 12, 2025.

4. The Company has not issued any equity shares with differential rights regarding dividends, voting, or other rights.

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to the requirements under Section 134(5) read with Section 134(3)(c) of the Act, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as on March 31, 2025 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Acknowledgements

Your Board wish to thank all stakeholders, employees and business partners, Companys bankers, medical professionals and business associates for their continued support and valuable cooperation.

Your Board also wish to express their gratitude to investors for the faith that they continue to repose in the Company.