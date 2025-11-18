Board recommended final dividend Final dividend of Rs. 5.50/- (Rupees Five and Paise Fifty only) per equity share of Re. l/- (Rupee One only) each is recommended to the shareholders for their approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Monday, 07 July 2025 is fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive the final dividend, which, if approved at the Annual General Meeting, shall be paid on or before Friday, 08 August 2025