iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

US FDA Flags 8 Observations at Sun Pharma’s Halol Facility After GMP Inspection

15 Jun 2025 , 11:50 PM

Sun Pharma has confirmed that its Halol plant in Gujarat was inspected by the U.S. FDA earlier this month. The visit lasted from June 2 to June 13 and focused on checking for compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices.

In a filing made public on Saturday, the company said the inspection concluded with the U.S. regulator issuing a Form 483, listing eight separate observations. No specifics were shared regarding the nature or severity of the issues raised.

The news comes days after speculation surfaced in the media. On June 3, U.S. inspectors had arrived at the Halol facility for what appeared to be an unannounced audit. At that point, three officials from the FDA were believed to be on site.

This isn’t the first time the Halol unit has drawn attention from regulators. The same facility was reviewed back in May 2022 and has remained under an import alert ever since. That action followed a warning letter issued by the FDA, and the alert remains active to date.

When sources approached for a comment last week about the ongoing inspection, Sun Pharma declined to share details, pointing to internal policies that prevent it from discussing regulatory matters in real-time.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is currently the largest drugmaker in India. On the global stage, it ranks among the top five producers of specialty generics. Its operations span a wide mix of products from branded medicines and over-the-counter drugs to APIs and high-value generics.

The company has built a manufacturing presence that stretches across continents. With more than 40 production sites worldwide and a commercial footprint in over 100 countries, the company remains heavily exposed to U.S. regulatory oversight especially as it continues to rely on the American market as a key driver of growth.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • GMP Inspection
  • Halol facility
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market today
  • Sun Pharma
  • Top News
  • USFDA
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.