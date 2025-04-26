Sun Pharma’s MM-II Trial Shows Long-Lasting Relief for Knee Osteoarthritis

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., India’s largest pharmaceutical company, has published clinical trial results for MM-II, a new non-opioid therapy developed for knee osteoarthritis pain relief. The findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Osteoarthritis and Cartilage, highlighting MM-II’s potential to significantly reduce knee pain for up to 26 weeks with just one injection.

The MM-II trial was carried out in partnership with Israel-based Moebius Medical and included 397 patients in the United States, Europe, and Asia. MM-II is a new formulation consisting of large, empty multilamellar liposomes, which serve as a joint lubricant, designed to decrease friction and retard cartilage wear two key causes of osteoarthritis-related pain.

Based on the Phase 2b clinical trial, the study used a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled design that yielded strong and dependable data. Not only did the treatment produce sustained pain relief but also promise in creating a protective lubricating coat over cartilage, delaying the progression of the disease.

“MM-II provides hope to patients who desire extended relief from persistent joint pain,” said Dr. Thomas Schnitzer, rheumatologist and professor at Northwestern University. The MM-II update indicates Sun Pharma’s intention to grow its non-opioid treatment portfolio, reaching out to global markets with innovative pain management solutions.