Intimation of : 1. National Company Law Tribunal Convened Meeting. 2. Newspaper Publication National Company Law Tribunal Convened Meeting of Equity Shareholders shall be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 3:00 P.M. IST by Video Conferencing. Notice of the National Company Law Tribunal Convened Meeting of Equity Shareholders on January 21, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.12.2024) Outcome of NCLT Convened Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 21.01.2025)