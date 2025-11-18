The 33 rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Thursday, 31 July 2025,at 4:00 P.M. IST through Videoconferencing. The Notice of the AGM and the Annual Report will be released in due course. Notice of 33rd Annual General Meeting including Annual Report for FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/07/2025) Outcome and proceedings of the 33rd AGM of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited held on 31 July 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2025)