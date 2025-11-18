|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2026
|11 May 2026
|Final Dividend & Audited Results Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2026 and recommendation of final dividend for FY 2025-26 Financial Results Additional Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e., 22 May 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2026
|20 Jan 2026
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend Board has approved the interim dividend for FY 2025-26 Board of Directors of the Company has approved the re-appointment of Dr. Pawan Goenka as Independent director for a second term of five years effective from 21 May 2026, and noted the cessation of Ms. Rama Bijapurkar as a Independent director upon completion of her first term on 20 May 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 31.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2025
|14 Oct 2025
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2025. Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2025
|11 Jul 2025
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Q1 of FY 2025-26 Outcome of Board Meeting Financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :31.07.2025)
AstraZeneca will continue to hold the intellectual property, manage the import licence, and retain the Marketing Authorisation for the drug.
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The visit lasted from June 2 to June 13 and focused on checking for compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices.
Both treatments have already received approvals in India and are available for sale there with local partners under a brand known as Tyvalzi and Lyfaquin.
The Board recommended a final dividend of ₹5.50 per share for FY25.
NLC's subsidiary has executed a PPA with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. (RVUNL) for 810 MW solar power plant at Pugal Solar Park, Rajasthan
Based on the Phase 2b clinical trial, the study used a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled design that yielded strong and dependable data.
The deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
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