Board Meeting 22 May 2026 11 May 2026

Final Dividend & Audited Results Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2026 and recommendation of final dividend for FY 2025-26 Financial Results Additional Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e., 22 May 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.05.2026)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2026 20 Jan 2026

Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend Board has approved the interim dividend for FY 2025-26 Board of Directors of the Company has approved the re-appointment of Dr. Pawan Goenka as Independent director for a second term of five years effective from 21 May 2026, and noted the cessation of Ms. Rama Bijapurkar as a Independent director upon completion of her first term on 20 May 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 31.01.2026)

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2025 14 Oct 2025

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2025. Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.11.2025)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2025 11 Jul 2025