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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Company Summary

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Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Summary

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is India’s largest pharmaceutical company and among the world’s leading specialty generic drug firms, with presence in 100+ countries. Founded by Dilip Sanghvi in 1983, the company produces most famous products like – Volini, Levipil, and others. It is estimated that a 1,000 Sun Pharma medicines are prescribed every minute globally. 

Company Overview

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries develops and markets branded generics, complex generics, specialty drugs and consumer healthcare products in a variety of therapeutic areas. Established in 1983, the company has a market cap of ₹ 4,36,585 Cr.

Founding & evolution

  • Founded: Established in 1983.
  • Listed year: 1994.
  • Leadership: Executive Chairman Dilip Shanghvi leads the board.
  • Strategic acquisitions and alliances: Caraco Pharmaceutical Laboratories in the US in 1997.

Scale and Presence

  • Branches, plants and offices: Operates 41 manufacturing facilities.
  • Employees: 43,000 people.
  • International operations: Supplies products to more than 100 countries.
  • Customer base: Its medicines are prescribed and used in chronic and speciality therapy areas.

Business Segments

Sun Pharma’s activities are typically reported across the following business lines:​

  • Indian Branded Generics (India formulations).​
  • US Generics and speciality products.​
  • Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).​
  • Global Speciality and Global Consumer Healthcare businesses.​

ESG and Sustainability Focus

Sun Pharma has been recognised for its environmental, social and governance performance through inclusion in S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook for 2024 and 2025, placing it among the top pharmaceutical companies globally on this assessment.​

Leadership Table

Name Designation
Israel Makov Non‑Executive Chairman. ​
Dilip Shanghvi Executive Chairman and Founder. ​
Kirti Ganorkar Managing Director. ​
Aalok Shanghvi Executive Director. ​
Vidhi Shanghvi Executive Director. ​
Dr. Pawan Goenka Lead Independent Director. ​
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