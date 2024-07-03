Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is India’s largest pharmaceutical company and among the world’s leading specialty generic drug firms, with presence in 100+ countries. Founded by Dilip Sanghvi in 1983, the company produces most famous products like – Volini, Levipil, and others. It is estimated that a 1,000 Sun Pharma medicines are prescribed every minute globally.
Company Overview
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries develops and markets branded generics, complex generics, specialty drugs and consumer healthcare products in a variety of therapeutic areas. Established in 1983, the company has a market cap of ₹ 4,36,585 Cr.
Founding & evolution
Sun Pharma’s activities are typically reported across the following business lines:
Sun Pharma has been recognised for its environmental, social and governance performance through inclusion in S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook for 2024 and 2025, placing it among the top pharmaceutical companies globally on this assessment.
|Name
|Designation
|Israel Makov
|Non‑Executive Chairman.
|Dilip Shanghvi
|Executive Chairman and Founder.
|Kirti Ganorkar
|Managing Director.
|Aalok Shanghvi
|Executive Director.
|Vidhi Shanghvi
|Executive Director.
|Dr. Pawan Goenka
|Lead Independent Director.
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