Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is India’s largest pharmaceutical company and among the world’s leading specialty generic drug firms, with presence in 100+ countries. Founded by Dilip Sanghvi in 1983, the company produces most famous products like – Volini, Levipil, and others. It is estimated that a 1,000 Sun Pharma medicines are prescribed every minute globally.

Company Overview

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries develops and markets branded generics, complex generics, specialty drugs and consumer healthcare products in a variety of therapeutic areas. Established in 1983, the company has a market cap of ₹ 4,36,585 Cr.

Founding & evolution

Founded: Established in 1983.

Listed year: 1994.

Leadership: Executive Chairman Dilip Shanghvi leads the board.

Strategic acquisitions and alliances : Caraco Pharmaceutical Laboratories in the US in 1997.

Scale and Presence

Branches, plants and offices : Operates 41 manufacturing facilities.

Employees : 43,000 people.

International operations: Supplies products to more than 100 countries.

Customer base: Its medicines are prescribed and used in chronic and speciality therapy areas.

Business Segments

Sun Pharma’s activities are typically reported across the following business lines:​

Indian Branded Generics (India formulations).​

US Generics and speciality products.​

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).​

Global Speciality and Global Consumer Healthcare businesses.​

ESG and Sustainability Focus

Sun Pharma has been recognised for its environmental, social and governance performance through inclusion in S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook for 2024 and 2025, placing it among the top pharmaceutical companies globally on this assessment.​

Leadership Table