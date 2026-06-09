Zepto IPO: Detailed Overview

India’s quick commerce sector is entering a defining phase with Zepto’s much-anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company has filed an updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI, proposing a ₹9,900 crore IPO that could become India’s first standalone quick-commerce listing. The development has sparked renewed investor interest across the sector, influencing stock movements of key competitors such as Swiggy and Eternal (formerly Zomato).

Market Reaction: Why Swiggy Rose While Eternal Declined

Following the Zepto IPO update, Swiggy shares gained approximately 3% to trade near ₹250, while Eternal slipped 1.15% to close at ₹245.45.

The contrasting market reaction reflects investor expectations regarding competitive positioning in India’s rapidly evolving quick-commerce landscape.

Swiggy’s rise was largely driven by optimism surrounding its Instamart business. Investors appear to believe that a public listing by Zepto validates the quick-commerce business model and highlights the significant growth potential of the sector. As one of the leading players, Swiggy stands to benefit from increased investor attention and sector-wide re-rating.

Meanwhile, Eternal’s decline may be attributed to concerns around intensified competition for Blinkit, its quick-commerce arm. Zepto’s aggressive expansion plans, backed by fresh IPO capital, could increase pressure on market share, customer acquisition costs, and profitability across the industry.

Zepto IPO Details

Zepto’s proposed IPO size stands at approximately ₹9,900 crore (around $1 billion), consisting of:

Fresh Issue: ₹8,010 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): Around 113 million shares

The fresh capital raised will primarily be used to:

Expand its dark-store network

Strengthen logistics and infrastructure

Invest in technology and cloud systems

Enhance supply-chain capabilities

Accelerate marketing and customer acquisition efforts

The company is currently valued at around $7 billion, making it one of India’s most valuable consumer technology startups.

Explosive Growth Metrics Highlight Scale

Zepto’s growth trajectory has been remarkable.

Net Receivable Value (NRV)

The company’s NRV surged from ₹22,952 crore in FY23 to ₹248,155 crore by FY26, representing an extraordinary 981% increase.

Order Growth

Total orders expanded from 70.7 million to 640.18 million during the same period, reflecting growth of over 814%.

Dark Store Productivity

Operational efficiency has improved significantly:

FY23: 1,325 orders per dark store per day

FY24: 1,565

FY25: 1,677

Latest Period: 2,140

Increasing order density is crucial because it lowers delivery costs per order and improves unit economics.

Advertising Revenue Emerging as a Major Profit Driver

One of the most impressive aspects of Zepto’s filing is the rapid expansion of its advertising business.

Advertising revenue grew from approximately ₹49 crore in FY24 to nearly ₹1,636 crore by FY26.

This evolution is strategically important because advertising typically carries significantly higher margins than product sales. The trend suggests Zepto is gradually transitioning toward a mature marketplace model where ad revenue can become a meaningful contributor to profitability.

For investors, this monetization capability may be as important as topline growth.

Massive Market Opportunity Ahead

India’s retail market is estimated at approximately ₹91 trillion in CY2025 and is expected to expand to between ₹135 trillion and ₹148 trillion by CY2030.

Key growth categories include:

Groceries

FMCG products

Electronics

Beauty and personal care

Fashion and apparel

As urban consumers increasingly prioritize convenience and faster delivery times, quick commerce is becoming a mainstream retail channel rather than a niche service.

Zepto’s Competitive Advantages

According to its filing, Zepto’s strengths include:

Dense Dark Store Network

With 1,139 operational dark stores, the company can deliver products faster while reducing fulfillment costs.

Advanced Technology Platform

Zepto leverages:

AI-driven personalization

Demand forecasting tools

Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

Order Management Systems (OMS)

Efficient Last-Mile Delivery

Its delivery optimization platform helps improve speed while maintaining operational efficiency.

Strong Advertising Ecosystem

The company’s in-house advertising and analytics platform creates additional revenue streams beyond product sales.

Risks Investors Will Monitor

Despite impressive growth, challenges remain:

Profitability is still evolving

Expansion requires significant capital expenditure

Customer acquisition costs remain high

Competition from Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Amazon Now is intensifying

Investors will closely watch whether Zepto can balance rapid growth with sustainable unit economics.

The Bigger Picture

India’s retail market stands at roughly ₹91 trillion in CY2025 and is projected to reach ₹135–148 trillion by 2030. Quick commerce is carving out a growing slice of that — shifting from a convenience novelty to a core urban retail behavior. Zepto’s IPO, thus, could become the benchmark valuation event that defines how public markets price this entire category.

The market is maturing fast. Metrics that once justified sky-high valuations on growth alone are giving way to a tougher question: growth plus efficiency plus monetization. Zepto’s ad revenue trajectory suggests it understands what that new scorecard looks like.

For investors, the Zepto IPO isn’t just a bet on one company – it’s a bet on whether quick commerce becomes a permanent fixture of India’s retail infrastructure. The filing suggests Zepto believes the answer is yes.

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