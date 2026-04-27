Why Sun Pharma is up today? - Reasons explained

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has emerged as a top gainer on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), with its stock trading at ₹1,733.00, up nearly 7% intraday. The surge follows the company’s announcement of a major global acquisition—buying Organon & Co. in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $11.75 billion.
Sun Pharma will acquire Organon through a merger executed via one of its subsidiaries. The deal is priced at $14 per share and is expected to close in early 2027, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.
Key highlights:
This acquisition marks a transformative step for Sun Pharma as it aims to strengthen its global footprint and diversify its product portfolio.
The move aligns with Sun Pharma’s long-term vision of becoming a globally dominant pharmaceutical company.
Post-acquisition, the combined entity is expected to rank among the top 25 pharmaceutical companies globally, with an estimated revenue of $12.4 billion.
The merged company will also have a strong geographic presence, with 18 major markets each generating over $100 million in revenue.
Organon reported strong financials for FY2025, making it a valuable addition to Sun Pharma’s portfolio.
The acquisition will be financed through a combination of internal cash reserves and bank financing.
The deal unlocks multiple synergies that could drive long-term growth:
Organon & Co. is a global healthcare company focused on improving women’s health.
The acquisition is subject to several approvals before completion:
Sun Pharma has confirmed that board approvals have already been secured.
Investors have responded positively to the announcement, pushing Sun Pharma’s stock significantly higher on the NSE.
The acquisition of Organon marks a pivotal moment for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. By expanding into biosimilars and strengthening its presence in women’s health, the company is positioning itself as a global pharmaceutical powerhouse.
With strong financial synergies, expanded global reach, and a diversified portfolio, this deal could reshape the competitive landscape of the pharmaceutical industry in the coming years.
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