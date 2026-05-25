LIC Share Price jumps 4% Intraday: Reasons explained

India’s largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India, has emerged as the highest profit-making company in India’s financial sector for the March quarter (Q4 FY26), after reporting a strong 23% year-on-year rise in net profit along with its first-ever bonus share issue announcement.
The stellar quarterly performance, improving financial metrics, and shareholder-friendly actions boosted investor sentiment, pushing LIC shares nearly 4% higher intraday following the results announcement.
LIC reported a consolidated net profit of around ₹23,420 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to ₹19,013 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting robust operational performance and growth across key business segments.
With this performance, LIC overtook major banking giants to become the most profitable financial sector company in India during the March 2026 quarter.
Among India’s leading financial institutions:
LIC also maintained its position as the highest profit-making Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) during FY26.
While LIC dominated quarterly profitability, SBI remained India’s most profitable financial institution on a full-year basis.
The comparison highlights the strong earnings momentum across India’s banking and financial services sector despite global macroeconomic uncertainties.
LIC continued to strengthen its balance sheet and market leadership during FY26.
The rise in AUM and premium income reflects continued policyholder confidence and improving insurance penetration in India.
One of the biggest highlights of the earnings announcement was LIC’s maiden bonus share issue.
The insurer announced a 1:1 bonus issue, meaning shareholders will receive one additional share for every existing share held.
LIC fixed May 29, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the bonus shares.
The announcement significantly boosted market sentiment and triggered fresh buying interest in the stock.
Following the strong Q4 earnings and bonus issue announcement, LIC shares rallied sharply on the stock exchanges.
LIC’s current market capitalisation stands at approximately ₹5.27 lakh crore, making it one of India’s most valuable financial institutions.
Several major public sector companies also reported healthy quarterly profits during Q4 FY26.
The earnings indicate continued resilience among India’s state-run enterprises despite volatile global commodity prices and geopolitical uncertainties.
Across the broader corporate sector, Vodafone Idea reported the highest quarterly profit at ₹51,970 crore. However, the profit surge was largely attributed to relief in statutory liabilities rather than core operational growth.
Meanwhile, Reliance Industries posted Q4 net profit of ₹16,971 crore, lower than ₹19,407 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.
LIC’s strong profitability, rising premium income, expanding AUM, and improving net worth indicate that the insurer continues to maintain its dominant position in India’s insurance sector.
The first-ever bonus issue is expected to improve retail investor participation and further strengthen market sentiment around the stock. Analysts believe LIC could continue benefiting from improving insurance penetration, stable market conditions, and long-term growth in financial savings.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.