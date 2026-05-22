Asian Markets Wrap | Nikkei posts strongest rally | Softbank surges as Nvidia's Earnings Boost AI Stocks

22 May 2026 , 07:42 PM
China — SSE Composite | 4,112.90 | +0.87%
Chinese markets advanced as peace talk optimism lifted risk appetite across the region. The broader CSI 300 added 1.3%, with technology stocks continuing to lead inflows on the back of the global AI momentum narrative.
Hong Kong — Hang Seng | 25,606.04 | +0.86%
The Hang Seng moved higher as investors assessed ongoing US-Iran diplomatic efforts and the broader easing of Middle East risk. The index was supported by gains in technology and consumer names, tracking the positive mood from Thursday’s sharp rally across the region.
Japan — Nikkei 225 | 63,338.85 | +2.68%
The Nikkei posted its strongest session in recent weeks, closing above 63,300, with the Topix also adding 1%. SoftBank Group was among the standout performers, extending Thursday’s near-20% surge as the market continued to price in the implications of Nvidia’s record quarterly results for Japan’s AI investment cycle.
South Korea — KOSPI | 7,847.71 | +0.41%
The KOSPI added to Thursday’s massive 8.42% rally, holding near all-time highs as semiconductor stocks remained well bid. The Kosdaq jumped nearly 5%, reflecting continued enthusiasm for smaller tech names following the Samsung wage deal and Nvidia’s blowout earnings.
India — Nifty 50 | 23,719.30 | +0.27%
The Nifty edged modestly higher, consolidating the week’s gains against a broadly positive regional backdrop. Markets remained measured, with investors awaiting further clarity on the Iran peace deal before committing to fresh positions heading into the weekend.
Read more on Indian Markets here
For India, a deal delayed or derailed means crude imports through the Strait remain uncertain, keeping oil prices elevated and sustained pressure on the current account deficit, the Rupee, and RBI’s monetary policy flexibility.
For India, the resolution secures continued supply of memory chips that underpin data centres, smartphones, and AI infrastructure. Any resumption of strike threats or breakdown of the tentative agreement remains a key risk to monitor for Indian technology firms and data centre operators.
For Indian IT firms, Nvidia’s results confirm that the AI infrastructure spending cycle remains firmly intact. Companies with data centre management, AI inference, and cloud migration practices are well positioned to benefit as hyperscaler capex continues to expand through the second half of 2026.
For India, even a partial resumption of Hormuz traffic is meaningful. The country imports over 80% of its crude requirements, with a significant share sourced from Gulf producers. Any normalisation of traffic — however limited — reduces the supply disruption premium baked into oil prices and offers modest relief on the import bill.
Japan’s export strength is a positive signal for the broader Asian technology supply chain. For India, robust Japanese semiconductor equipment exports confirm that the global chip production capacity expansion is on track — a supportive backdrop for Indian technology firms reliant on downstream AI hardware availability.
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