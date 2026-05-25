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Apollo Micro Systems Shares Hit 52-Week

25 May 2026 , 12:00 PM

Apollo Micro Systems shares surged 11.48% to ₹395.80 on Monday, hitting a fresh 52-week high of ₹400 after strong Q4FY26 results and heavy buying in Aerospace & Defense stocks. Trading volumes crossed 417.6 lakh shares during the session. The stock has rallied sharply from its 52-week low of ₹135.50. Peer stocks also gained, with Data Patterns up 4.26%, Astra Microwave 5.24%, Mishra Dhatu Nigam 2.70%, and AXISCADES Technologies 3.18%.

 

Related Tags

  • #AerospaceStocks
  • #ApolloMicroSystems
  • #ApolloMicroSystemsShares
  • #AstraMicrowave
  • #DataPatterns
  • #DefenseSector
  • #DefenseStocks
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