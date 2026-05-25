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GAIL Share price surge to 170 up 4% despite mixed Q4 results

25 May 2026 , 12:08 PM

Shares of GAIL (India) Limited surged over 6% intraday to ₹170.7 on the NSE after the state-run gas major announced its Q4FY26 results. Currently the stock is trading at ₹168.3, up 4.68%, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 amid strong investor interest despite mixed quarterly earnings.

GAIL reported revenue from operations of ₹35,705 crore in Q4FY26, slightly higher than ₹35,303 crore recorded in the previous quarter. However, profitability remained under pressure due to weak petrochemical realizations, elevated gas costs, and forex-related liabilities in the marketing business. EBITDA declined sequentially to ₹2,703 crore from ₹3,610 crore, while Profit Before Tax (PBT) slipped to ₹1,966 crore.

The company’s standalone net profit fell 21% quarter-on-quarter to ₹1,262 crore, with standalone EBITDA plunging 56.5% to ₹1,153 crore. EBITDA margins also contracted sharply to 3.31%. A one-time provision linked to NFCL gas supply dues further impacted earnings during the quarter.

Despite near-term pressure, analysts remain optimistic about GAIL’s long-term outlook, supported by resilient gas transmission earnings, tariff revisions, attractive valuations, and rising gas demand. Management has guided FY27 gas transmission volumes at around 115 mmscmd, while GAIL Gas added 88 new CNG stations during FY26.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Data is as of 25th May 2026 at 12:05 PM

Related Tags

  • #EnergySector
  • #GAILIndia
  • #GAILQ4Results
  • #GAILShares
  • #GasStocks
  • #GasTransmission
  • #IndianStocks
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