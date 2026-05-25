Closing Bell: Nifty surpasses 24k | Nifty Bank surge on a recovering rupee and easing inflation concerns

The Indian benchmark indices ended sharply higher on May 25, 2026, with Nifty surging to 24,031 and Sensex gaining over 1,073 points to close at 76,488, as hopes of progress in US-Iran peace talks and a sharp 5% drop in Brent crude below $100 per barrel triggered a broad-based rally across Dalal Street. Nifty Bank led the charge with a massive 1,238-point surge, driven by PSU Banks, Private Banks, and Financial Services stocks rallying strongly on a recovering rupee and easing inflation concerns. All major sectoral indices ended in the green, reflecting one of the most broad-based recoveries seen in recent weeks.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 24,031.70 up 312.40 points (1.32%)

Sensex ended at 76,488.96, up 1,073.61 points (1.42%)

Nifty Bank settled at 55,293.65, up 1,238.30 points (2.29%)

Top Gainers

1. Bajaj Finance Limited – closing at 943.95 up by 2.99%

2. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited – closing at 373.75 up by 2.86%

3. Larsen & Toubro Limited – closing at 4,035.00 up by 2.76%

Top Losers

1. Max Healthcare Institute Limited – closing at 1,000.60 down by 2.21%

2. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited – closing at 284.90 down by 1.76%

Trending stocks

1. Eicher Motors Limited –

Closed at ₹7,432.00, Up 6.45%

Shares of Eicher Motors surged nearly 6% after the company reported strong Q4 FY26 earnings and announced a new strategic joint venture with Volvo Group.

Strong Profit Growth Boosted Investor Confidence: Consolidated net profit increased 11.6% YoY to ₹1,520 crore during Q4 FY26, supported by strong demand across motorcycle and commercial vehicle segments.

Revenue Growth Remained Healthy: Consolidated operating income rose 16% YoY to ₹6,080 crore, reflecting sustained sales momentum and improved business performance.

Royal Enfield Continued to Drive Growth: Royal Enfield recorded its highest-ever Q4 sales performance, with motorcycle sales rising 12% YoY to 3.14 lakh units, supported by strong domestic demand and growing international traction.

Commercial Vehicle Business Improved: VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) reported healthy growth, with sales volumes increasing to 33,976 units from 28,675 units YoY, supported by improving infrastructure and economic activity.

Volvo Group JV Strengthened Long-Term Outlook: Eicher Motors and Volvo Group announced a new 50:50 joint venture focused on financing, leasing, and financial services operations in India, improving long-term growth visibility. An investment of up to ₹750 crore to acquire a 50% stake in Volvo Financial Services India, deepening its partnership with Volvo Group.

READ MORE ABOUT EICHER MOTORS here

2. Adani Enterprises Limited –

Closed at ₹2,847.00, Up 4.77%

Shares of Adani Group companies rallied strongly after global brokerage Bernstein said major regulatory concerns and uncertainties related to the 2023 Hindenburg episode and US investigations now appear largely resolved.

Positive US Developments Boosted Investor Confidence: Investor sentiment improved after reports that the US SEC-related settlement was completed, and US prosecutors moved to drop charges against the group, removing a major overhang on Adani stocks.

Strong Operational Execution Supported Optimism: Bernstein highlighted Adani Group’s strong infrastructure execution capabilities, rapid project expansion, and dominant position across ports, logistics, power, and renewable energy businesses.

Funding and Debt Concerns Eased: The report noted that promoter share pledges have reduced significantly since 2022, while the group’s diversified funding profile and improving access to global dollar funding strengthened confidence.

Aggressive Growth and Earnings Momentum Continued: Bernstein stated that Adani Group EBITDA grew at a strong 22% CAGR between FY23 and FY26, supported by large-scale infrastructure expansion and improving operational performance across key businesses.

Sectoral Indices Performance

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

PSU Banks (+2.90%) emerged as the top-performing sector as improving market sentiment, falling crude oil prices, and a stronger rupee boosted confidence in rate-sensitive financial stocks. Financial Services Ex-Bank (+2.24%) and Private Banks (+2.09%) also rallied strongly due to expectations of stable liquidity conditions, easing concerns around aggressive RBI tightening, and hopes of improved foreign investor participation. Auto (+1.71%), Consumer Durables (+1.20%), and Realty (+1.50%) gained as lower crude oil prices improved inflation outlook and supported expectations of stronger consumer demand and better profit margins. Chemicals (+1.54%), Oil & Gas (+1.34%), Energy (+0.85%), and Metals (+0.56%) moved higher as softer oil prices reduced input cost pressure and improving global sentiment supported commodity-linked sectors. Defence (+1.32%) and Infrastructure (+1.08%) also witnessed buying interest due to continued optimism around government spending, strong order books, and long-term infrastructure growth visibility.

Main Reasons for Stock Market Up Today

Hopes of Progress in US-Iran Peace Talks Improved Global Sentiment

Investor confidence improved after reports suggested possible progress in peace discussions between the US and Iran. Expectations of easing geopolitical tensions reduced fears of further conflict in the Middle East, improving global risk appetite and supporting equity markets worldwide. Sharp Fall in Crude Oil Prices Boosted Indian Markets

Crude oil prices dropped sharply by more than 5%, with Brent crude slipping below the $100 mark. Lower oil prices are highly positive for India because the country imports nearly 85–90% of its crude oil requirements. Falling crude prices helped reduce concerns around inflation, fuel costs, current account deficit pressure, and corporate margins. Rupee Strengthened Against the US Dollar

The The Indian rupee appreciated strongly towards the 95.20 level against the US dollar as softer crude oil prices improved India’s external outlook. A stronger rupee improved investor confidence, reduced import-related pressure on companies, and supported sentiment among foreign institutional investors (FIIs). Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings Supported Buying

Investor sentiment was further supported by strong Q4 FY26 corporate earnings across several sectors. Strong financial performance from digital platform companies, financials, autos, and other large-cap companies improved confidence in India’s corporate earnings outlook and supported broad-based buying in equities. Improving Global Risk Appetite and Positive Asian Markets Supported Rally

Asian markets traded strongly higher after optimism around diplomatic developments in the Middle East improved global market sentiment. Positive global cues, improving risk appetite, and expectations of stability in energy markets encouraged investors to increase exposure to emerging markets like India.

Summary–

May 25, 2026, reflected a strong rally in the Indian stock market as easing geopolitical tensions and falling crude oil prices boosted investor confidence:

• PSU Banks and Financial stocks led the rally, supported by a stronger rupee, easing RBI rate hike concerns, and hopes of improving FII participation

• Auto, Realty, Consumer Durables, and Infrastructure stocks gained strongly due to improving demand outlook, lower crude oil prices, and better margin expectations

• Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Energy, and Metal sectors also moved higher as softer crude prices reduced input cost pressure and improved global commodity sentiment

With Nifty rising 312.40 points (+1.32%), Sensex gaining 1,073.61 points (+1.42%), and Bank Nifty surging 1,238.30 points (+2.29%), investor sentiment improved sharply due to hopes of progress in US-Iran peace talks, Brent crude falling below $100 per barrel, appreciation in the Indian rupee towards 95.20 against the US dollar, and strong Q4 FY26 corporate earnings across several sectors.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.