Closing Bell: Nifty surpasses 24k | Nifty Bank surge on a recovering rupee and easing inflation concerns

25 May 2026 , 05:11 PM
The Indian benchmark indices ended sharply higher on May 25, 2026, with Nifty surging to 24,031 and Sensex gaining over 1,073 points to close at 76,488, as hopes of progress in US-Iran peace talks and a sharp 5% drop in Brent crude below $100 per barrel triggered a broad-based rally across Dalal Street. Nifty Bank led the charge with a massive 1,238-point surge, driven by PSU Banks, Private Banks, and Financial Services stocks rallying strongly on a recovering rupee and easing inflation concerns. All major sectoral indices ended in the green, reflecting one of the most broad-based recoveries seen in recent weeks.
1. Bajaj Finance Limited – closing at 943.95 up by 2.99%
2. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited – closing at 373.75 up by 2.86%
3. Larsen & Toubro Limited – closing at 4,035.00 up by 2.76%
1. Max Healthcare Institute Limited – closing at 1,000.60 down by 2.21%
2. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited – closing at 284.90 down by 1.76%
2. Adani Enterprises Limited –
|
Indices
|
Change
|
2.90%
|
2.24%
|
2.09%
|
1.71%
|
1.54%
|
1.50%
|
1.34%
|
1.32%
|
1.20%
|
1.08%
|
0.85%
|
0.56%
PSU Banks (+2.90%) emerged as the top-performing sector as improving market sentiment, falling crude oil prices, and a stronger rupee boosted confidence in rate-sensitive financial stocks. Financial Services Ex-Bank (+2.24%) and Private Banks (+2.09%) also rallied strongly due to expectations of stable liquidity conditions, easing concerns around aggressive RBI tightening, and hopes of improved foreign investor participation. Auto (+1.71%), Consumer Durables (+1.20%), and Realty (+1.50%) gained as lower crude oil prices improved inflation outlook and supported expectations of stronger consumer demand and better profit margins. Chemicals (+1.54%), Oil & Gas (+1.34%), Energy (+0.85%), and Metals (+0.56%) moved higher as softer oil prices reduced input cost pressure and improving global sentiment supported commodity-linked sectors. Defence (+1.32%) and Infrastructure (+1.08%) also witnessed buying interest due to continued optimism around government spending, strong order books, and long-term infrastructure growth visibility.
Summary–
May 25, 2026, reflected a strong rally in the Indian stock market as easing geopolitical tensions and falling crude oil prices boosted investor confidence:
• PSU Banks and Financial stocks led the rally, supported by a stronger rupee, easing RBI rate hike concerns, and hopes of improving FII participation
• Auto, Realty, Consumer Durables, and Infrastructure stocks gained strongly due to improving demand outlook, lower crude oil prices, and better margin expectations
• Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Energy, and Metal sectors also moved higher as softer crude prices reduced input cost pressure and improved global commodity sentiment
With Nifty rising 312.40 points (+1.32%), Sensex gaining 1,073.61 points (+1.42%), and Bank Nifty surging 1,238.30 points (+2.29%), investor sentiment improved sharply due to hopes of progress in US-Iran peace talks, Brent crude falling below $100 per barrel, appreciation in the Indian rupee towards 95.20 against the US dollar, and strong Q4 FY26 corporate earnings across several sectors.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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