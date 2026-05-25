Wipro Share Buyback 2026: Record Date, Buyback Price, Eligibility, and What Investors Should Know

India’s IT major Wipro has announced its biggest-ever share buyback worth ₹15,000 crore, creating strong buzz among retail and institutional investors. The company has fixed June 5, 2026, as the record date for the buyback and will repurchase shares at ₹250 per share, offering a premium of nearly 23% over the previous NSE closing price of ₹203.11.

The announcement has reignited investor interest in Wipro stock, especially as the buyback comes during a relatively slow growth phase for the Indian IT sector. Analysts believe the attractive premium and expected healthy acceptance ratio could drive strong retail participation ahead of the record date.

Wipro Share Buyback 2026: Key Highlights

Buyback Size: ₹15,000 crore

Buyback Price: ₹250 per share

Record Date: June 5, 2026

Buyback Route: Tender Offer

Maximum Shares to be Bought Back: Up to 60 crore shares

Equity Capital Covered: Around 5.7% of total paid-up equity capital

Eligible Investors: Shareholders holding shares in demat accounts on June 5, 2026

Promoter Participation: Promoters and promoter group entities have indicated participation

This marks Wipro’s first buyback in nearly three years and also the largest buyback in the company’s history.

Why the Wipro Buyback Is Attracting Attention

The ₹250 buyback price is significantly above the prevailing market price, making the offer attractive for existing shareholders. Investors typically view buybacks positively because they help improve shareholder returns and indicate management confidence in the company’s long-term prospects.

The latest buyback is larger than Wipro’s previous major buyback announced in 2023, which included:

₹12,000 crore buyback size

Buyback price of ₹445 per share

26.96 crore shares repurchased

Despite the lower buyback price this time compared to 2023, the overall size of the offer is substantially larger.

Who Is Eligible for the Wipro Buyback?

Shareholders who own Wipro shares in their demat accounts as of the record date June 5, 2026, will be eligible to participate in the tender offer.

Additionally, investors who converted or cancelled American Depository Receipts (ADRs) into equity shares before the record date can also participate.

Under SEBI norms, the retail investor category is expected to include shareholders holding shares worth up to ₹2 lakh based on the buyback price. Analysts estimate this could translate to around 800 shares or fewer for retail eligibility.

What Are Entitlement Ratio and Acceptance Ratio?

Important details such as:

Buyback opening date

Buyback closing date

Entitlement ratio

Acceptance ratio

will be announced later by the company.

The entitlement ratio refers to the minimum number of shares the company is expected to buy back from eligible shareholders. The acceptance ratio indicates the actual percentage of shares accepted in the buyback process.

Brokerages believe retail investors could still see a relatively high acceptance ratio despite the possibility of increased participation closer to the record date.

Wipro Share Price Reaction

Following the announcement, Wipro shares gained nearly 2.9% intraday and were trading around ₹209, reflecting improved investor sentiment around the buyback proposal.

Market participants are now closely monitoring whether the buyback can support shareholder returns and boost confidence in the company during a subdued growth environment for the IT services sector.

Should Investors Track the Buyback Opportunity?

Buybacks often create short-term opportunities for shareholders because companies generally offer a premium over the market price. However, investors should also monitor:

Acceptance ratio trends

Stock price movement before the record date

Tax implications

Overall IT sector outlook

Company fundamentals and earnings growth

As more details emerge regarding entitlement and acceptance ratios, investor participation is expected to increase further.

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