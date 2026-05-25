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Sterlite Technologies Limited hit 52-week high of ₹463.20 | Hits Upper Circuit After Landmark US AI Connectivity Deal

25 May 2026 , 05:15 PM

Reason for 52-Week High

  • 10,000+ crore mega international order win:

Sterlite Tech hit a fresh 52-week high after its subsidiary secured a multi-year optical connectivity products contract worth around $1.1 billion (₹10,622 crore) from a US-based hyperscale client.

  • AI data centre opportunity boost:

The company said the products will be used for building AI data centre infrastructure in the US, strengthening investor confidence around STL’s exposure to the fast-growing AI and hyperscale data centre segment.

  • Strong momentum in AI connectivity business:

STL recently launched its Neuralis AI Data Centre Portfolio and high-density Celesta IBR cable series with up to 6,912 fibres, positioning itself as a key player in AI-driven optical networking infrastructure.

  • Massive stock rally and buying momentum:
    Shares gained around     350% YTD, over 73% in one month, and were locked in upper circuits multiple times, reflecting strong institutional and retail buying interest
  • Multi-year revenue visibility:

The agreement will run from FY27 to FY29, improving long-term revenue visibility and strengthening growth expectations for the company.

  • Positive sentiment around telecom & AI infrastructure: Investors are betting on rising global spending in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, and hyperscale connectivity, sectors where STL has increased its presence significantly.

 

Stock Performance Context

  • Sterlite Technologies shares have delivered an exceptional 9.79% return in the past week and surged 73.84% over the last one month, massively outperforming the NIFTY Total Market index returns of 2.16% and 1.72%, respectively.

  • On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has skyrocketed 351.90%, compared to the benchmark index decline of 3.77%, reflecting strong bullish momentum driven by AI and data centre optimism.

  • Over the past one year, Sterlite Tech shares have rallied a massive 543.24%, sharply outperforming the broader market’s marginal gain of 0.72%.

  • The stock has also generated multi bagger returns of 199.61% over three years and 93.04% over five years, highlighting the company’s strong long-term rerating.

  • Sterlite Technologies touched its fresh 52-week high of ₹463.20 on May 25, 2026, while the stock’s 52-week low stood at ₹67.70 on May 23, 2025.

Investor participation remained strong, with traded value standing at around ₹6.62 crore, supported by continued upper-circuit buying momentum following the company’s mega AI data centre connectivity order win.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #AIConnectivity
  • #AIDataCentres
  • #AIInfrastructure
  • #CloudInfrastructure
  • #DataCentreBoom
  • #DataCentreStocks
  • #Hyperscale
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