Sterlite Technologies Limited hit 52-week high of ₹463.20 | Hits Upper Circuit After Landmark US AI Connectivity Deal

25 May 2026 , 05:15 PM
Sterlite Tech hit a fresh 52-week high after its subsidiary secured a multi-year optical connectivity products contract worth around $1.1 billion (₹10,622 crore) from a US-based hyperscale client.
The company said the products will be used for building AI data centre infrastructure in the US, strengthening investor confidence around STL’s exposure to the fast-growing AI and hyperscale data centre segment.
STL recently launched its Neuralis AI Data Centre Portfolio and high-density Celesta IBR cable series with up to 6,912 fibres, positioning itself as a key player in AI-driven optical networking infrastructure.
The agreement will run from FY27 to FY29, improving long-term revenue visibility and strengthening growth expectations for the company.
Sterlite Technologies shares have delivered an exceptional 9.79% return in the past week and surged 73.84% over the last one month, massively outperforming the NIFTY Total Market index returns of 2.16% and 1.72%, respectively.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has skyrocketed 351.90%, compared to the benchmark index decline of 3.77%, reflecting strong bullish momentum driven by AI and data centre optimism.
Over the past one year, Sterlite Tech shares have rallied a massive 543.24%, sharply outperforming the broader market’s marginal gain of 0.72%.
The stock has also generated multi bagger returns of 199.61% over three years and 93.04% over five years, highlighting the company’s strong long-term rerating.
Sterlite Technologies touched its fresh 52-week high of ₹463.20 on May 25, 2026, while the stock’s 52-week low stood at ₹67.70 on May 23, 2025.
Investor participation remained strong, with traded value standing at around ₹6.62 crore, supported by continued upper-circuit buying momentum following the company’s mega AI data centre connectivity order win.
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