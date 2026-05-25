Sterlite Technologies Limited hit 52-week high of ₹463.20 | Hits Upper Circuit After Landmark US AI Connectivity Deal

Reason for 52-Week High

₹ 10,000+ crore mega international order win:

Sterlite Tech hit a fresh 52-week high after its subsidiary secured a multi-year optical connectivity products contract worth around $1.1 billion (₹10,622 crore) from a US-based hyperscale client.

AI data centre opportunity boost:

The company said the products will be used for building AI data centre infrastructure in the US, strengthening investor confidence around STL’s exposure to the fast-growing AI and hyperscale data centre segment.

Strong momentum in AI connectivity business:

STL recently launched its Neuralis AI Data Centre Portfolio and high-density Celesta IBR cable series with up to 6,912 fibres, positioning itself as a key player in AI-driven optical networking infrastructure.

Massive stock rally and buying momentum:

Shares gained around 350% YTD , over 73% in one month , and were locked in upper circuits multiple times, reflecting strong institutional and retail buying interest

Multi-year revenue visibility:

The agreement will run from FY27 to FY29, improving long-term revenue visibility and strengthening growth expectations for the company.

Positive sentiment around telecom & AI infrastructure: Investors are betting on rising global spending in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, and hyperscale connectivity, sectors where STL has increased its presence significantly.

Stock Performance Context

Sterlite Technologies shares have delivered an exceptional 9.79% return in the past week and surged 73.84% over the last one month , massively outperforming the NIFTY Total Market index returns of 2.16% and 1.72%, respectively.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has skyrocketed 351.90% , compared to the benchmark index decline of 3.77%, reflecting strong bullish momentum driven by AI and data centre optimism.

Over the past one year , Sterlite Tech shares have rallied a massive 543.24% , sharply outperforming the broader market’s marginal gain of 0.72%.

The stock has also generated multi bagger returns of 199.61% over three years and 93.04% over five years , highlighting the company’s strong long-term rerating.

Sterlite Technologies touched its fresh 52-week high of ₹463.20 on May 25, 2026, while the stock’s 52-week low stood at ₹67.70 on May 23, 2025.

Investor participation remained strong, with traded value standing at around ₹6.62 crore, supported by continued upper-circuit buying momentum following the company’s mega AI data centre connectivity order win.

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