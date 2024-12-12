Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
20,856.84
12,386.36
18,609.4
15,788.47
yoy growth (%)
68.38
-33.44
17.86
52.6
Raw materials
-9,408.78
-5,545.88
-9,193.54
-7,310.5
As % of sales
45.11
44.77
49.4
46.3
Employee costs
-1,774.29
-1,391.29
-1,620.26
-1,142.72
As % of sales
8.5
11.23
8.7
7.23
Other costs
-6,457.61
-3,884.87
-5,485.06
-4,255.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.96
31.36
29.47
26.95
Operating profit
3,216.16
1,564.32
2,310.54
3,080.18
OPM
15.42
12.62
12.41
19.5
Depreciation
-913.96
-828.17
-846.76
-627.66
Interest expense
-247.24
-235.95
-303.85
-128.13
Other income
895.31
513.68
525.45
461.36
Profit before tax
2,950.27
1,013.88
1,685.38
2,785.75
Taxes
-185.71
-122.44
-121.35
-744.48
Tax rate
-6.29
-12.07
-7.2
-26.72
Minorities and other
355.82
94.55
0
0
Adj. profit
3,120.38
985.99
1,564.03
2,041.27
Exceptional items
-69.11
-80.99
-294.08
-272.61
Net profit
3,051.27
905
1,269.95
1,768.66
yoy growth (%)
237.15
-28.73
-28.19
13.37
NPM
14.62
7.3
6.82
11.2
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.Read More
Water-based paints are manufactured with emulsions developed in-house, replete with multi-stain-resistance, dirt resistance, crack-bridge-ability, and high scrub resistance.Read More
Grasim Industries, part of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a standalone net loss of ₹52.12 crore for Q1 FY24-25, despite an 11% revenue rise.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.