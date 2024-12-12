iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Grasim Industries Ltd

Grasim Industries Ltd News Today

2,362
(-2.01%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Company

Sectoral

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.

12 Dec 2024|09:11 AM
Grasim’s Birla Opus Hits 866 MLPA Capacity with New Karnataka Plant

Grasim’s Birla Opus Hits 866 MLPA Capacity with New Karnataka Plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Water-based paints are manufactured with emulsions developed in-house, replete with multi-stain-resistance, dirt resistance, crack-bridge-ability, and high scrub resistance. 

21 Nov 2024|08:52 AM
Grasim Industries swings to Q1 standalone loss; revenue rises 11%

Grasim Industries swings to Q1 standalone loss; revenue rises 11%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Grasim Industries, part of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a standalone net loss of ₹52.12 crore for Q1 FY24-25, despite an 11% revenue rise.

11 Aug 2024|05:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Grasim Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.