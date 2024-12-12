Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.3
-9.86
38.12
55.8
Op profit growth
13.12
-30.14
43.28
65.06
EBIT growth
9.22
8.71
47.94
46.19
Net profit growth
75.37
-2.72
65.2
-15.43
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.49
17.43
22.5
21.69
EBIT margin
19.18
22.36
18.54
17.31
Net profit margin
8.47
6.15
5.7
4.76
RoCE
8.72
8.33
8.39
9.09
RoNW
2.67
1.76
1.93
1.5
RoA
0.96
0.57
0.64
0.62
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
170.22
106.16
100.91
56.09
Dividend per share
10
9
4
6.2
Cash EPS
51.47
4.12
5.84
-0.69
Book value per share
1,150.08
995.41
861.07
873.41
Valuation ratios
P/E
9.74
13.62
4.69
18.71
P/CEPS
32.21
350.66
81.03
-1,507.65
P/B
1.44
1.45
0.55
1.2
EV/EBIDTA
8.51
8.6
6.08
10.83
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-15.72
-30.45
0.41
-32.11
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
20.01
26.43
25.85
26.66
Inventory days
32.23
34
29.86
32.77
Creditor days
-47.41
-46.46
-36.06
-35.45
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.57
-2.73
-2.07
-2.65
Net debt / equity
0.94
1.12
1.42
1.14
Net debt / op. profit
5.17
6.04
4.63
5.38
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-19.5
-18.04
-20.04
-22.43
Employee costs
-7.1
-7.91
-7.55
-7.1
Other costs
-57.89
-56.6
-49.89
-48.76
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.Read More
Water-based paints are manufactured with emulsions developed in-house, replete with multi-stain-resistance, dirt resistance, crack-bridge-ability, and high scrub resistance.Read More
Grasim Industries, part of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a standalone net loss of ₹52.12 crore for Q1 FY24-25, despite an 11% revenue rise.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.