|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|2,100
|₹3.50%
|2,0000%
|-
|-
|2,160
|₹6.70%
|5000%
|-
|-
|2,200
|₹0.05-92.85%
|2,5000%
|-
|-
|2,260
|₹6.850%
|00%
|2500%
|₹464.250%
|2,280
|-
|-
|3,250-87.73%
|₹508.9-0.88%
|2,300
|₹0.050%
|26,250-32.25%
|-
|-
|2,320
|₹0.20%
|4,5000%
|-
|-
|2,340
|₹0.05-80%
|21,0000%
|-
|-
|2,360
|₹0.050%
|16,750-1.47%
|-
|-
|2,380
|₹0.050%
|13,2500%
|17,500-54.83%
|₹415.33.28%
|2,400
|₹0.05-50%
|37,750-25.61%
|-
|-
|2,420
|₹0.05-75%
|5,0000%
|5000%
|₹377.650%
|2,440
|₹0.20%
|30,500-20.26%
|2,2500%
|₹2911.04%
|2,460
|₹0.05-75%
|20,500-4.65%
|5000%
|₹338.3217.5%
|2,480
|₹0.40%
|12,250-10.90%
|26,750-13.70%
|₹316.151.5%
|2,500
|₹0.05-91.66%
|1,90,5007.77%
|8,000-5.88%
|₹290-0.03%
|2,520
|₹0.3-40%
|13,000-8.77%
|23,250-2.10%
|₹27012.42%
|2,540
|₹0.525%
|24,500-8.41%
|13,000-3.70%
|₹246.552.72%
|2,560
|₹0.3-50%
|31,500-11.88%
|10,750-24.56%
|₹2255.46%
|2,580
|₹0.1-81.81%
|14,500-37.63%
|38,750-12.92%
|₹2086.69%
|2,600
|₹0.25-68.75%
|1,29,250-14.82%
|17,000-4.22%
|₹190.559.51%
|2,620
|₹0.5-33.33%
|19,250-25.96%
|19,750-9.19%
|₹165.5510.55%
|2,640
|₹0.05-93.75%
|27,250-14.17%
|21,750-10.30%
|₹1504.89%
|2,660
|₹0.2-76.47%
|63,250-13.35%
|1,32,500-0.18%
|₹131.217.66%
|2,680
|₹0.05-95.23%
|47,250-37.41%
|1,61,000-9.29%
|₹105-5.82%
|2,700
|₹0.05-96.29%
|2,65,500-17.48%
|20,250-33.60%
|₹76.7-13.67%
|2,720
|₹0.1-95.23%
|57,250-27.76%
|1,12,750-2.80%
|₹63-10.95%
|2,740
|₹0.2-93.22%
|80,000-26.94%
|27,750-18.97%
|₹50.7-7.56%
|2,760
|₹0.2-95%
|69,750-4.77%
|1,62,000-3.28%
|₹26-21.56%
|2,780
|₹0.05-98.98%
|61,750-5.72%
|1,28,000-37.63%
|₹0.05-99.75%
|2,800
|₹0.05-99.49%
|83,250-71.80%
|55,500-34.51%
|₹0.1-99.08%
|2,820
|₹5.85-74.94%
|33,000-20.95%
|1,15,750-25.32%
|₹0.1-98.48%
|2,840
|₹4216.99%
|27,500-34.91%
|34,750-32.19%
|₹0.05-98.92%
|2,860
|₹5912.38%
|13,500-37.20%
|1,07,500-14.17%
|₹0.05-98.38%
|2,880
|₹73.85-0.73%
|8,250-2.94%
|76,000-9.25%
|₹0.05-97.29%
|2,900
|₹84.75-5.14%
|7,000-24.32%
|40,000-18.36%
|₹0.1-93.1%
|2,920
|₹105.8-18.58%
|3,000-33.33%
|36,7500%
|₹0.05-94.73%
|2,940
|₹125.7-0.55%
|3,250-23.52%
|66,500-5.67%
|₹0.05-93.33%
|2,960
|₹145.55-4.71%
|3,50016.66%
|10,000-2.43%
|₹0.05-92.3%
|2,980
|₹165.55-5.77%
|2,5000%
|63,000-20.50%
|₹0.05-91.66%
|3,000
|₹194.55-5.55%
|1,000-33.33%
|4,500-30.76%
|₹0.2-63.63%
|3,020
|₹205.6-7.76%
|7500%
|20,500-13.68%
|₹0.05-90.9%
|3,040
|₹224.65-23.86%
|75050%
|14,500-39.58%
|₹0.05-88.88%
|3,080
|₹264.45-17.52%
|1,5000%
|9,500-28.30%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|3,120
|-
|-
|3,0000%
|₹0.450%
|3,160
|₹369.90%
|00%
