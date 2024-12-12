Grasim Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
132.8
131.69
131.67
131.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
51,981.79
46,823.24
48,484.12
42,816.24
Net Worth
52,114.59
46,954.93
48,615.79
42,947.86
Minority Interest
Debt
9,729.2
5,351.6
4,383.93
4,223.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2,387.24
1,689.29
2,052.69
1,978.87
Total Liabilities
64,231.03
53,995.82
55,052.41
49,149.96
Fixed Assets
24,236.12
19,145.32
16,600.49
14,999.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
39,212.17
33,896.78
38,690.77
33,639.73
Deferred Tax Asset Net
90.15
154.49
211.31
244.93
Networking Capital
383
324.85
-675.49
132.68
Inventories
5,215.04
4,492.78
3,940.84
2,178.99
Inventory Days
68.96
64.21
Sundry Debtors
1,974.31
1,597.26
1,690.42
1,312.03
Debtor Days
29.58
38.66
Other Current Assets
3,190.52
2,570.6
1,488.37
2,436.46
Sundry Creditors
-4,733.27
-4,012.47
-3,938.87
-2,684.82
Creditor Days
68.93
79.11
Other Current Liabilities
-5,263.6
-4,323.31
-3,856.25
-3,109.98
Cash
309.59
474.37
225.33
132.69
Total Assets
64,231.03
53,995.82
55,052.41
49,149.96
