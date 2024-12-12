Grasim Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2,950.27
1,013.88
1,685.38
2,785.75
Depreciation
-913.96
-828.17
-846.76
-627.66
Tax paid
-185.71
-122.44
-121.35
-744.48
Working capital
82.93
-2,350.39
-768.12
984.87
Other operating items
Operating
1,933.53
-2,287.12
-50.84
2,398.48
Capital expenditure
4,725.15
-702.3
2,931.08
4,574.18
Free cash flow
6,658.68
-2,989.42
2,880.23
6,972.66
Equity raised
88,249.14
79,471.32
80,948.52
59,472.99
Investing
5,051.03
6,097.59
-8,004.45
26,550.17
Financing
8,140.46
7,879.75
6,063.66
2,304.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
407.58
Net in cash
1,08,099.32
90,459.24
81,887.96
95,707.66
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.Read More
Water-based paints are manufactured with emulsions developed in-house, replete with multi-stain-resistance, dirt resistance, crack-bridge-ability, and high scrub resistance.Read More
Grasim Industries, part of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a standalone net loss of ₹52.12 crore for Q1 FY24-25, despite an 11% revenue rise.Read More
