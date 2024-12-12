iifl-logo-icon 1
Grasim Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,460.55
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Grasim Inds FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2,950.27

1,013.88

1,685.38

2,785.75

Depreciation

-913.96

-828.17

-846.76

-627.66

Tax paid

-185.71

-122.44

-121.35

-744.48

Working capital

82.93

-2,350.39

-768.12

984.87

Other operating items

Operating

1,933.53

-2,287.12

-50.84

2,398.48

Capital expenditure

4,725.15

-702.3

2,931.08

4,574.18

Free cash flow

6,658.68

-2,989.42

2,880.23

6,972.66

Equity raised

88,249.14

79,471.32

80,948.52

59,472.99

Investing

5,051.03

6,097.59

-8,004.45

26,550.17

Financing

8,140.46

7,879.75

6,063.66

2,304.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

407.58

Net in cash

1,08,099.32

90,459.24

81,887.96

95,707.66

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

12 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.

Grasim's Birla Opus Hits 866 MLPA Capacity with New Karnataka Plant

Grasim’s Birla Opus Hits 866 MLPA Capacity with New Karnataka Plant

21 Nov 2024|08:52 AM

Water-based paints are manufactured with emulsions developed in-house, replete with multi-stain-resistance, dirt resistance, crack-bridge-ability, and high scrub resistance. 

Grasim Industries swings to Q1 standalone loss; revenue rises 11%

Grasim Industries swings to Q1 standalone loss; revenue rises 11%

11 Aug 2024|05:06 PM

Grasim Industries, part of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a standalone net loss of ₹52.12 crore for Q1 FY24-25, despite an 11% revenue rise.

