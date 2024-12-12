|Purpose
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|GRASIM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|GRASIM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|GRASIM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter/financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 Financial Results and Dividend Dividend Call money on rights issue partly paid up shares Appointment of Director Appointment of Branch Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|GRASIM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.Read More
Water-based paints are manufactured with emulsions developed in-house, replete with multi-stain-resistance, dirt resistance, crack-bridge-ability, and high scrub resistance.Read More
Grasim Industries, part of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a standalone net loss of ₹52.12 crore for Q1 FY24-25, despite an 11% revenue rise.Read More
