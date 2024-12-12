iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Grasim Industries Ltd Board Meeting

2,336.65
(0.82%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:54:59 AM

Grasim Inds CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Oct 2024
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 20249 May 2024
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter/financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 Financial Results and Dividend Dividend Call money on rights issue partly paid up shares Appointment of Director Appointment of Branch Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)

Grasim Inds: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.

Read More
Grasim’s Birla Opus Hits 866 MLPA Capacity with New Karnataka Plant

Grasim’s Birla Opus Hits 866 MLPA Capacity with New Karnataka Plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Nov 2024|08:52 AM

Water-based paints are manufactured with emulsions developed in-house, replete with multi-stain-resistance, dirt resistance, crack-bridge-ability, and high scrub resistance. 

Read More
Grasim Industries swings to Q1 standalone loss; revenue rises 11%

Grasim Industries swings to Q1 standalone loss; revenue rises 11%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Aug 2024|05:06 PM

Grasim Industries, part of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a standalone net loss of ₹52.12 crore for Q1 FY24-25, despite an 11% revenue rise.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Grasim Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.