Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Oct 2024

GRASIM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

GRASIM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 9 May 2024

GRASIM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter/financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 Financial Results and Dividend Dividend Call money on rights issue partly paid up shares Appointment of Director Appointment of Branch Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024