|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|-
|10
|500
|Final
|Recommended a dividend of ? 10/- (Rupees Ten only) per equity share of face value of ? 2/- each (on fully paid up shares and partly paid up shares in proportion to their share in the paid up share capital) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.Read More
Water-based paints are manufactured with emulsions developed in-house, replete with multi-stain-resistance, dirt resistance, crack-bridge-ability, and high scrub resistance.Read More
Grasim Industries, part of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a standalone net loss of ₹52.12 crore for Q1 FY24-25, despite an 11% revenue rise.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.