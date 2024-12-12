|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Aug 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|Intimation regarding Book Closure for Dividend Payment and AGM. Chairman Speech at the 77th Annual General Meeting of the Company Proceedings of 77th Annual General Meeting held on 20th August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024) Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results of the 77th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)
