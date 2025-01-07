Board of Directors of POWERGRID (the Company), at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 06th November, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following: Payment of 1st (first) Interim Dividend of Rs. 4.50/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (@ 45% of the paid-up equity share capital) for the Financial Year 2024-25. 1st Interim Dividend will be paid to the Members on Wednesday, 04th December, 2024. Further, as intimated earlier, the Record Date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Thursday, 14th November, 2024.