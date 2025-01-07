Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
37,665.65
36,185.54
29,752.46
25,710.07
yoy growth (%)
4.09
21.62
15.72
23.59
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2,110.74
-1,959.47
-1,605.89
-1,377.13
As % of sales
5.6
5.41
5.39
5.35
Other costs
-2,498.97
-2,824.35
-2,208.9
-1,733.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.63
7.8
7.42
6.74
Operating profit
33,055.94
31,401.72
25,937.67
22,599.83
OPM
87.76
86.77
87.17
87.9
Depreciation
-11,711.68
-11,073.18
-9,091.25
-7,662.8
Interest expense
-8,501.01
-9,813.62
-7,590.66
-6,303.83
Other income
2,861.46
2,132.43
1,013.86
866.63
Profit before tax
15,704.71
12,647.35
10,269.62
9,499.83
Taxes
-3,089.14
-3,519.57
-2,237.89
-2,049.61
Tax rate
-19.67
-27.82
-21.79
-21.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12,615.57
9,127.78
8,031.73
7,450.22
Exceptional items
-679.79
1,683.4
207.23
69.93
Net profit
11,935.78
10,811.18
8,238.96
7,520.15
yoy growth (%)
10.4
31.22
9.55
24.78
NPM
31.68
29.87
27.69
29.24
The first project is the capacity expansion of the transformation at under-construction substations in Gujarat that are collectively known as KPS1 and KPS2 (Phase-V, Part B1 & B2).Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.Read More
The project shall be implemented on a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer BOOT basis. The company received the letter of intent (LoI) for the project on November 25, 2024.Read More
The board approved the payment of the first interim dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share of ₹10 for fiscal year 2024-25.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.Read More
The aforementioned order is not a related party transaction; rather, it is within the regular course of business.Read More
This plan aims to meet escalating energy demands, targeting a peak demand of 458 gigawatts (GW) by 2032.Read More
The project will involve installing dynamic reactive compensation systems (STATCOMs) at two locations: Khavda Pooling Station 1 (KPS1) and Khavda Pooling Station 3 (KPS3) in Gujarat.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.