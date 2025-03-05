iifl-logo-icon 1
GE Vernova Secures ₹500 Crore Worth Orders from Power Grid

5 Mar 2025 , 03:22 PM

On 4 March 2025, GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, announced it has won three major orders from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL)

These are bulk procurement contracts for the supply and installation of 765kV class transformers and reactors worth about ₹500 crore. These orders are expected to bolster GE Vernova T&D India’s position in the Indian power transmission and distribution realm.

The company reported a net profit of ₹142.7 crore in Q3 FY25, a 189% year-on-year (YoY) increase over ₹49.3 crore in the same period previous year. Revenue from operations surged 27.8% YoY to ₹1,073.7 crore, compared to ₹840 crore in Q3 FY24.

The EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization) of the company increased by 84.1% YoY to ₹179.7 crore from ₹96.5 crore in Q3 FY24. The reported EBITDA margin increased 520 basis points to 16.7%, relative to 11.5% in the same period last year.

At the time of writing, shares of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is trading at ₹1389.75 which is a 2.12% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 43% in the last one year, and 18% dip in the last one month. Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is trading at ₹264 which is a 4.09% gain than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 10% dip in the last one year.

  • GE Vernova T&D India Ltd
  • Power Grid
  • Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
