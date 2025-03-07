iifl-logo
Power Grid Corporation Wins Bid for Kurnool-III Transmission Project

7 Mar 2025 , 10:46 PM

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID), a state-owned enterprise, has been declared the successful bidder under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) for the “Transmission System Strengthening at Kurnool-III PS for Integration of Additional RE Generation Projects.”

The project will be executed under the Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) model. Power Grid Corporation received the Letter of Intent (LoI) for the project on March 6, 2025, confirming its role in executing this crucial transmission infrastructure development.

The project focuses on strengthening the transmission system to facilitate the integration of additional renewable energy (RE) projects into the national grid. It includes the augmentation of transformation capacity at the existing Kurnool-III substation to support higher energy loads. Additionally, extension works will be carried out at the existing C’peta substation to enhance connectivity and power flow management.

A significant component of the project is the construction of a 765kV double-circuit (D/C) transmission line in Andhra Pradesh, which will improve power evacuation efficiency and ensure a stable transmission network for renewable energy sources. This initiative will play a crucial role in supporting India’s growing renewable energy capacity and ensuring seamless power transmission.

In its financial performance for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, Power Grid Corporation of India reported a net profit of ₹3,861.6 crore, reflecting a 4.1% decline compared to the ₹4,028.3 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Revenue from operations stood at ₹11,233 crore, showing a 3% decline from ₹11,579.8 crore in the same quarter of the prior year.

The project at Kurnool-III is strategically significant, aligning with India’s renewable energy transition goals by ensuring efficient power transmission infrastructure for upcoming clean energy projects. Power Grid Corporation of India continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the expansion of India’s power transmission network, reinforcing the national grid and facilitating the integration of renewable energy into the system.

